LaMarcus Aldridge Open to Joining Coaching Staff for Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge is interested in aiding the development of superstar prospect Victor Wembanyama.

The seven-time All-Star officially retired in March but has not played since 2022. In an exchange on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Aldridge answered in the affirmative on if he would be interested in joining the San Antonio Spurs as a coach.

Aldridge notably spent six seasons with San Antonio from 2015 to 2021. The majority of that time was in the center position, so he could be a solid role model to Wembanyama in that aspect.

However, his resume speaks for itself anyway. Aldridge averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his career and was named All-NBA five times.

Wembanyama has significant hype heading into his NBA career. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been labeled as a "generational prospect." It's easy to see why, given his 7'5" frame and excellent ball skills. Additionally, he has professional experience, so adjusting to the NBA physicality could be an easier transition as opposed to domestic prospects.

If Aldridge were to join the Spurs staff, he could join his coach, Gregg Popovich, in developing another elite center in San Antonio.