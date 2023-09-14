Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Says Refs Warned Him About TD Celebration Dance vs. Chiefs

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A Key and Peele skit became reality for Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of his team's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and celebrated by thrusting his hips.

The Lions wide receiver said on his St. Brown Bros podcast that he was apparently one hip thrust away from drawing a flag.

"I hit it, boom, no flag," he said. "I get to the sideline, sit down, celebrate, and then [wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El] is like, 'Hey Saint, one more pump and they said they were gonna throw the flag."

St. Brown said he's already thinking up a new touchdown celebration and solicited suggestions from fans.

The NFL was certainly earning its "No Fun League" moniker in Week 1.

Maybe the next step is to expand video replays so referees can count the number of celebratory pumps. You can never be too careful about these things.