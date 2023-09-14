X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Says Refs Warned Him About TD Celebration Dance vs. Chiefs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 07: Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a 9-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A Key and Peele skit became reality for Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

    St. Brown hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of his team's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and celebrated by thrusting his hips.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Amon-Ra St. Brown with the first TD of the 2023 NFL season 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/PmUAjMHKny">pic.twitter.com/PmUAjMHKny</a>

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EasyToCelebrate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EasyToCelebrate</a> the first of the season <a href="https://twitter.com/budlight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@budlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsKC</a> | 🎥 NBC <a href="https://t.co/k9qOr4V4mx">pic.twitter.com/k9qOr4V4mx</a>

    The Lions wide receiver said on his St. Brown Bros podcast that he was apparently one hip thrust away from drawing a flag.

    "I hit it, boom, no flag," he said. "I get to the sideline, sit down, celebrate, and then [wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El] is like, 'Hey Saint, one more pump and they said they were gonna throw the flag."

    St. Brown said he's already thinking up a new touchdown celebration and solicited suggestions from fans.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/amonra_stbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amonra_stbrown</a> was having too much fun 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/6LQ5dBRtjA">pic.twitter.com/6LQ5dBRtjA</a>

    The NFL was certainly earning its "No Fun League" moniker in Week 1.

    Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Says Refs Warned Him About TD Celebration Dance vs. Chiefs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Maybe the next step is to expand video replays so referees can count the number of celebratory pumps. You can never be too careful about these things.