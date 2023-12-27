Bo Nix NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oregon QB

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 217

POSITIVES

— Very good athlete. Explosive short-area movement; shows good speed in the open field.

— Good creation ability outside the pocket. Willing to break structure; plays with eyes downfield.

— Very good arm strength. Consistently drives the ball into tight windows, both over the middle and outside the numbers.

— Functional accuracy. Shows the ability to layer throws.

NEGATIVES

— Oregon did not ask a lot of him as a processor. Ton of screens, RPOs and simple vertical concepts.

— Inconsistent dropback footwork. Too often disrupts his timing when working real dropback passing concepts.

— Below-average ability to find answers within structure when first read is taken away.

— Inconsistent toughness in the pocket. Shows good flashes, but too often falls away from throws.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born Feb. 25, 2000

— 5-star recruit in Auburn's 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Transferred from Auburn to Oregon in 2022

— Five-year starter (three years at Auburn, two years at Oregon)

— 2023 first-team All-Pac-12, 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 Heisman finalist

OVERALL

Bo Nix is still an incomplete player for someone who has played so much football, but his tools are undeniable.

Nix's greatest asset is arguably his athleticism. He is flexible, quick on his feet and dangerously explosive. He consistently escapes pressure and finds a number of different ways to do so. Nix also brings good speed in the open field, which serves him well as a scrambler and as a designed runner.

As a thrower, Nix has the goods physically. He has a loose arm and can bomb it down the field with relative ease. Additionally, Nix's velocity is well above the NFL threshold. He can drive the ball outside the numbers and into tight windows over the middle reliably. That even applies to Nix's ability to throw on the run, where he really shines.

However, it's hard to get a sense for where Nix is at in terms of being an NFL processor. Oregon's offense lightened the load on him mentally by spamming screens, run-pass options and simple vertical concepts to unlock his arm. Even a lot of Oregon's more traditional passing concepts were made easier to read out and trigger on by their use of spacing and abusing the college hashes, which won't exist for him in the NFL.

Nix could also stand to improve his footwork and pocket demeanor. There are moments of good, stable movement in the pocket, but he too often shies away from throws and hinders his ability to throw accurately.

Nix will ultimately be a dice roll on traits. His athleticism and arm talent can be game-changing if honed correctly. With that said, it's a little worrisome that Nix is still unrefined in some areas as an older prospect with a ton of games under his belt. Nix would fit best in a spread-oriented offense that emphasizes RPOs, the quarterback run game and vertical passing.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 54

POSITION RANK: QB4

PRO COMPARISON: Jalen Hurts