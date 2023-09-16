Every NBA Team's 1 Player Who Can Surprise Us Most

10 of 30

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

This might be the easiest choice of this exercise. That's due both to how few surprises are likely to stem from Golden State's core and all of the flashes suggesting there is so much more to Kuminga's game than he's been able to show through his first two seasons.



Now, it's worth noting he faces some of the same developmental constraints that Wiseman did with the Warriors, since they can only withstand so many growing pains while attempting to maximize the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime. Still, the Warriors could use an athletic jolt after appearing old and slow at times during their last playoff run, and Kuminga has explosiveness for days.

