Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to Hold Postgame Concert During Final Series of MLB Career

Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is giving new meaning to the idea of a baseball swan song.

As David Ginsburg of the Associated Press noted, Wainwright will perform a postgame concert following his team's Sept. 30 home game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 42-year-old is retiring after the 2023 campaign, so it will happen as part of the final homestand of his career.

"I'm excited about sharing some music with everybody, and hopefully they'll like it," Wainwright said Wednesday. "It's a fun opportunity for me."

He is planning on releasing a new country album following his retirement and will play three original songs that will be featured on the album.

Wainwright also played the national anthem before the Cardinals' home opener this season.

While this season has been one to forget for both the right-hander and the team, he will always be a St. Louis legend. This is his 18th season with the Cardinals, and his resume includes a World Series title, two Gold Gloves, three All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger award.