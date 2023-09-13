Rangers' Max Scherzer Out for Regular Season with Injury; Playoff Return Unlikely

Rangers' Max Scherzer Out for Regular Season with Injury; Playoff Return UnlikelySeptember 13, 2023
The Texas Rangers will have to fight for their playoff lives in both the AL West and a crowded wild-card field without ace Max Scherzer.
General manager Chris Young told reporters on Wednesday that the starting pitcher was out for the remainder of the regular season with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle and likely wouldn't be able to return for the postseason.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major -- a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus. Scherzer is, Texas GM Chris Young told reporters, "unlikely" to pitch in the playoffs.<br><br>Brutal news for the Rangers.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
