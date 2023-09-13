X

MLB

    Rangers' Max Scherzer Out for Regular Season with Injury; Playoff Return Unlikely

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - September 12 Starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) of the Texas Rangers left the game in the six with a medical issue. The Toronto Blue Jays lost 6-3 to the Texas Rangers in the second game of 4 in MLB baseball action at the Rogers Centre. September 12 2023 (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
    Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers will have to fight for their playoff lives in both the AL West and a crowded wild-card field without ace Max Scherzer.

    General manager Chris Young told reporters on Wednesday that the starting pitcher was out for the remainder of the regular season with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle and likely wouldn't be able to return for the postseason.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major -- a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus. Scherzer is, Texas GM Chris Young told reporters, "unlikely" to pitch in the playoffs.<br><br>Brutal news for the Rangers.

