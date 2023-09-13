Rangers' Max Scherzer Out for Regular Season with Injury; Playoff Return Unlikely

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers will have to fight for their playoff lives in both the AL West and a crowded wild-card field without ace Max Scherzer.

General manager Chris Young told reporters on Wednesday that the starting pitcher was out for the remainder of the regular season with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle and likely wouldn't be able to return for the postseason.

