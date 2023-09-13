WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Announced for Jan. 27 at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

For months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tampa's Tropicana Field played host to the WWE ThunderDome.

Now the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium is set to host a fan-packed Royal Rumble.

WWE announced Tropicana Field as the host of the 2024 Royal Rumble on Wednesday, a day after Endeavor's deal to purchase a majority stake in the company was finalized.

"We are excited to welcome WWE back to Tropicana Field for the 2024 Royal Rumble," said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. "The Royal Rumble will provide first-class sports entertainment to both those seeing the action in person and watching as part of a worldwide television audience. This event will bring visitors from around the globe to experience the beauty of our area and all it has to offer."

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium played host to WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, which marked the first event with fans since the beginning of the pandemic.

WWE is in the midst of a massive business and creative boom. Last year's Royal Rumble was the highest-grossing Royal Rumble in company history, generating $7.7 million in gate revenue.

Profit will be even more vital as WWE sets sail on the new TKO Holdings Group venture alongside UFC. Endeavor's majority stake purchase of the wrestling giant set a valuation of $9.3 billion on the company, and the launch of TKO with UFC created a $21 billion endeavor.

Shares in TKO opened on the New York Stock exchange at $102 on Tuesday after the deal closed. Prices climbed 2.4 percent in their first day.