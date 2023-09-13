6 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Jets Could Consider After Aaron Rodgers Injury

0 of 6

Times change quickly, don't they?

Following confirmation of a torn achilles for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the future under center is again in question for the New York Jets.

It's Zach Wilson's team moving forward, but with confidence limited in the 2021 No. 2 overall pick and a roster budding with talent, the addition of Rodgers looked like the final piece to the New York puzzle.

The 39-year-old has been ruled out for the season, but the slenderest of silver linings remains with the future Hall of Famer failing to meet the 65% snap threshold that would have granted the Green Bay Packers the Jets' first-round pick in April, which turns the focus to next spring.

A dramatic week 1 win over the division rival Buffalo Bills lifted Jets spirits for an evening, but Wilson's previous lack of success running an NFL offense means general manager Joe Douglas may already have his eye on the draft in April.

In a 2024 quarterback class that is expected to rival the best in the last decade, one of the following dynamic signal-callers and a prospect within the trenches could soon find themselves at the heart of a talented Jets offense.