6 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Jets Could Consider After Aaron Rodgers Injury

6 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Jets Could Consider After Aaron Rodgers InjurySeptember 13, 2023
Times change quickly, don't they?
Following confirmation of a torn achilles for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the future under center is again in question for the New York Jets.
It's Zach Wilson's team moving forward, but with confidence limited in the 2021 No. 2 overall pick and a roster budding with talent, the addition of Rodgers looked like the final piece to the New York puzzle.
The 39-year-old has been ruled out for the season, but the slenderest of silver linings remains with the future Hall of Famer failing to meet the 65% snap threshold that would have granted the Green Bay Packers the Jets' first-round pick in April, which turns the focus to next spring.
A dramatic week 1 win over the division rival Buffalo Bills lifted Jets spirits for an evening, but Wilson's previous lack of success running an NFL offense means general manager Joe Douglas may already have his eye on the draft in April.
In a 2024 quarterback class that is expected to rival the best in the last decade, one of the following dynamic signal-callers and a prospect within the trenches could soon find themselves at the heart of a talented Jets offense.
Drake Maye, North Carolina
Assuming USC's Caleb Williams declares for the NFL draft, the expectation is that he will be the No. 1 overall pick.
However, Drake Maye of North Carolina could be available in the Nos. 5-7 range with team needs elsewhere possibly moving away from under center.
While the Jets entered the season with the seventh-highest odds (+1600) to win the Super Bowl, they have plummeted to +6000, via DraftKings Sportsbook. So, New York could end up in position to make a move for Maye.
Expected to be the second signal-caller taken, the 21-year-old checks many of the boxes that teams look for in a future face of the franchise.
Ideal size at 6'4", big arm, the ability to create outside of structure as both a passer and runner, guys like Maye don't like last long on draft boards. With a knack for creating chunk plays, he would fit in seamlessly to what the Jets want to do offensively. His 45 "Big Time Throws" ranked first in the nation in 2022, per PFF.
Bo Nix, Oregon
A cerebral athlete at the quarterback spot, Bo Nix's struggles at Auburn seem like a lifetime ago.
Now in his second season at the helm for the 13th-ranked Ducks, his ability to create as a pocket passer, zip throws into tight windows off play-action and utilize his lower half in the ground game make life unpleasant for opposing defenses.
Additionally, his 85.1% adjusted completion percentage ranks third among all Power Five quarterbacks with 65 or more attempts.
With multiple years of experience in the SEC and Pac-12, Nix's poise and confidence under pressure will serve him well in his transition to the pro game.
Michael Penix Jr, Washington
It's been nearly a decade since southpaw Michael Vick led the Jets under center, but Michael Penix Jr. could soon serve as the straw that stirs the drink within Nathaniel Hackett's offense.
While his limited success at Indiana mostly saw him stand tall and deliver within the tackle box, the 23-year-old's time with Washington has improved his dual-threat ability when provided the opportunity to work on run pass options and designed bootlegs, which has widened the frame on the type of talent he could become.
In a Huskies offense littered with high-end talent, Penix wins between the ears before ever ripping a 20-yard comeback from the opposite hash or layering a throw over a ranging linebacker.
His knack for the big play draws praise from the fans, but winning within structure and playing game-manager at times will see his stock continue to rise. His ability to operate at his own pace is refreshing to watch.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
See that 'L' on his jersey? It stands for "leader," and Shedeur Sanders has truly placed his foot on the neck of college football in his first two outings.
A former standout at Jackson State, his success has drawn a national spotlight to Colorado where football has been nothing more than a social event for much of the last two decades.
Away from being Coach Prime's son and overwhelming media attention, the leader for the No. 22-ranked Buffaloes can flat out spin it.
Inside offensive coordinator Sean Lewis' high-tempo attack, Sanders has totaled 903 yards through the air (leads all P5 QBs) with six touchdown passes and most importantly, zero turnovers.
It's early in the season, but his draft stock has entered warp speed with NFL-level throws littered throughout his All-22 tape.
Jordan Travis, Florida State
At 6'1", I'm not worried about the lack of verticality on Jordan Travis. We're not asking the Florida State quarterback to dunk a basketball.
When you turn on the tape, you see an uber-confident, dual-threat talent whose game has already taken on a national spotlight after running over the LSU Tigers 45-24 on the opening weekend.
In what was his first appearance of the year after tossing for 24 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 2022, it looked easy for Travis to amass 342 yards through the air with four touchdowns.
A high-level playmaker, he rarely puts the ball in precarious situations and plays a fearless brand of football that NFL teams could covet on Day 1 of the draft.
Travis finished with a miniscule 1.9% turnover-worthy play percentage last fall (353 attempts), 12th among 155 qualifying signal-callers, per PFF.
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
If Rodgers recovers and wants to return in 2024, and the Jets are looking to maximize another shot with a then-40-year-old QB coming off a major injury, investing in his protection would be a priority.
The long list of former Notre Dame linemen to make waves at the NFL level needs no introduction. In the potential 2024 class, Joe Alt is, arguably, the top tackle (alongside Penn State's Olu Fashanu) and an athlete who could fortify New York's front five.
The two starting tackles on the field when Rodgers' injury occurred were Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown. New York already turned down Becton's fifth-year option, and Brown is in a contract year at 38 years old. The Jets would absolutely need to consider investing in new talent at the tackle positions even if they retain one of the current starters.
Alt would be a potential long-term option for the franchise while hopefully providing an immediate sense of security for the veteran QB. Rodgers was at his best when his blindside was protected by All-Pro David Bakhtiari for the last decade, and Alt could bring a similar sense of protection to keep his eyes upfield.
Extremely refined in pass pro and a physical tackle who is able to displace defenders in the run game, Alt understands how to win the leverage battle quickly, which should translate immediately to the NFL. He touts one of the highest floors in this year's draft.