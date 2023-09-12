Jets' Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Fantasy Outlook After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers might be shorting their Garrett Wilson stock in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury in the New York Jets' 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The full extent of Rodgers' injury is unclear, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game the team believes it may be an Achilles problem and "not good." A torn Achilles would in all likelihood end the four-time MVP's season after four snaps.

Rodgers' prolonged absence is bound to have an impact on Wilson's production moving forward. Another star from New York's offense, Breece Hall, could be trending in the opposite direction, however.

Garrett Wilson

The sky isn't falling when it comes to Wilson's fantasy value.

With Zach Wilson playing the majority of the game, the second-year wideout had five receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The TD grab in the fourth quarter salvaged what was an otherwise nondescript night.

It's important to keep things in perspective. Wilson is the same player who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie despite the Jets' generally erratic play at quarterback. Now into Year 2, the ball skills clearly haven't gone anywhere.

Even assuming Zach Wilson gets elevated to the starting role, the 23-year-old should continue to be a low-end WR1/WR2 in standard scoring leagues.

You might be out of luck, though, if you reached a bit on Wilson in the hope he was headed toward a monster campaign thanks to Rodgers' arrival.

Breece Hall

Hall, on the other hand, could exceed his fantasy expectations given what he delivered his first game back after suffering a torn ACL in 2022.

The second-year running back went for 127 yards on 10 carries and caught one pass for 20 yards. The bulk of his rushing output came on an 83-yard scamper in the second quarter.

Beyond just the raw numbers, Hall looked just as sharp as he was before the knee injury despite his recovery limiting his preseason preparations.

With the signing of Dalvin Cook, New York had the option of easing Hall back into the offense after having missed so much time. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported as much Saturday.

Instead, the 2022 second-round pick might be reclaiming his primary ball-carrier status already. He logged only three fewer carries than Cook

Some fantasy managers may want to avoid overreacting to Week 1 and not read too much into Hall's output. Keeping him on the bench might be the prudent approach for the Jets' upcoming matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Based on the split between Hall and Cook in Week 2, the former could be entering flex territory.