USMNT vs. Oman: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States men's national team finishes off the September international window with a friendly match against Oman. (Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Gregg Berhalter's side needs to show some improvement after only beating Uzbekistan by three goals on Saturday.

The USMNT needs to do a better job of breaking down an organized defense inside Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Oman is expected to play a ton of defense against a team that sits 60 places above it in the FIFA men's world rankings.

Berhalter did not reveal his entire starting XI for Tuesday, like he did the day before the Uzbekistan match, but he did announce Ethan Horvath will start in goal.