Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Praises Colorado's Deion, Shedeur Sanders amid 2-0 Start

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have captured the attention of football fans everywhere, and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest to take notice.

During an appearance on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes doled out praise for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his son and starting quarterback Shedeur following the Buffaloes' 2-0 start.

"It's cool to see Coach Prime really doing his thing and really going out there and establishing a culture. And then his son at quarterback playing the position the right way, and all the talent they have everywhere," Mahomes said. "It shows that you get the right guy that's motivated and leads the right way that you can really turn around any program in America and I'm glad that Coach Prime has been able to show off that."

Shedeur Sanders has surprised many with his impressive skills as a passer. Through two games, he's completed 77.5 percent of his passes for 903 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also shown the capability to make plays both inside and outside the pocket.

Mahomes added that he was impressed with Sanders' command of the quarterback position.

"It all comes down to the scheme that you're in and the coaches getting the best out of you, and that's what they're doing there in Colorado," he said. "Shedeur is doing a great job of throwing it from the pocket and using his athleticism whenever it's needed."

The No. 18-ranked Buffaloes will go for their third straight win when they face Colorado State on Saturday.