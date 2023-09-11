Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward Expected to Miss Up to 8 Weeks with Groin Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly will be without a key member of the defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network originally reported that Cam Heyward was expected to miss several weeks after suffering a groin injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette then reported that Heyward will be undergoing surgery is now set to miss up to eight weeks.

This would mean he is likely out until around Week 9, which is when the Steelers play the Tennessee Titans.

Heyward has made six consecutive Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in three of those seasons. He has 614 tackles, 177 quarterback hits and 78.5 career sacks and is a formidable foe for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.

He has also been a steady presence in the lineup for most of his career, being active for the entirety of the regular season in nine of his seasons and suiting up in 184 total NFL Games.

Missing Heyward for an extended period is a major blow to a Steelers defense that surrendered 391 total yards and 30 points in Week 1. They will look to pave the way forward on Monday when they host the 1-0 Cleveland Browns.