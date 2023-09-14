College Football 2023: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 8

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) at Missouri (2-0), Noon ET

The former Big 12 adversaries met in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus, and Kansas State promptly hammered Missouri 40-12. While the margin figures to be closer this season, the result won't change. K-State can lean on a defense that has racked up 20 tackles for loss to pick up a road victory.

Prediction: Kansas State 27, Missouri 17

No. 14 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0), Noon ET

Red-zone letdowns nearly haunted Mississippi State in an overtime win against Arizona. Four trips (during regulation time) inside the 20-yard line produced just 10 points. That's simply not good enough opposite a powerful LSU offense.

Prediction: LSU 38, Mississippi State 24

Hawaii (1-2) at No. 13 Oregon (2-0), 8 p.m. ET

After escaping a trip to Texas Tech, Oregon is aiming at 3-0. Hawaii is a curious team—the passing attack sort of atones for a bad rushing game, and the defense might not be terrible again?—and should hang around for a quarter or two. But as long as the Ducks aren't thinking too much about Colorado in Week 4, they should win handily.

Prediction: Oregon 48, Hawaii 21

Weber State (2-0) at No. 12 Utah (2-0), 2 p.m. ET

One of the better FCS teams in the country, Weber State is no cupcake opponent. Utah is still waiting for quarterback Cam Rising to be cleared from his knee injury, but dynamic dual-threat backup Nate Johnson can handle leading the Utes if nothing changes.

Prediction: Utah 35, Weber State 14

No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1), 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee has lacked the aerial explosiveness that propelled the offense in 2022. Meanwhile, Florida inspired little confidence during its opening loss to Utah. In short: I'm not certain of anything here. Tennessee has more firepower, and that's probably the difference. But a 6.5-point spread—a fair bit lower than I anticipated—makes me wonder what Vegas knows.