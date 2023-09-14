College Football 2023: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game

College Football 2023: Week 3 Predictions for Every GameSeptember 14, 2023
If you've been patiently waiting to see a little separation around college football, Week 3 of the 2023 season may start to bring some answers.
As usual, most of the nation's top programs opened the season with a few comfortable home games. Pick up two victories, build confidence and get ready for marquee matchups.
But the ever-dangerous mix of road trips and conference play is starting to arrive this weekend.
Within the AP Top 25, there are no ranked clashes. However, five programs take on a league opponent, and four of them—including Tennessee and LSU—are on the road. Plus, both Washington and Kansas State travel to power-conference opponents.
It could wind up being a relatively quiet week, but the blueprint for upsets is becoming a more prevalent part of our Saturdays.
AP Nos. 25-21
Western Michigan (1-1) at No. 25 Iowa (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
This is the weekend, I just know it. Brian Ferentz's #drivefor25 takes an important step forward. Western Michigan likely won't be able to score much against a terrific Iowa defense, and WMU has surrendered 9.1 yards per pass attempt so far this season.
Prediction: Iowa 31, Western Michigan 7
North Carolina Central (2-0) at No. 24 UCLA (2-0), 5 p.m. ET
One of Week 2's sneaky impressive wins belonged to UCLA, which cruised past San Diego State 35-10 on the road and outgained the hosts by a staggering 291 yards. UCLA will hit 3-0 with a victory over North Carolina Central—a solid FCS team that is simply outclassed here.
Prediction: UCLA 48, NCCU 14
Northern Colorado (0-2) at No. 23 Washington State (2-0), 5 p.m. ET
Perhaps the post-Wisconsin hangover leads to a slow start, but Wazzu will be a runaway winner. Northern Colorado has lost to Abilene Christian 31-11 and Incarnate Word 42-7 this season.
Prediction: Washington State 56, Northern Colorado 7
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at No. 22 Miami (2-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
The same sentiment would be logical for Miami after its Texas A&M triumph, especially since the 'Canes are on short rest. But those factors are not consequential when you remember Miami routed Bethune-Cookman 70-13 last year.
Prediction: Miami 59, BCU 10
Northwestern (1-1) at No. 21 Duke (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
In the battle of academia, Duke is a heavy favorite. Northwestern played much better than anticipated in a victory over UTEP, but an offense that looks pretty limited may struggle on the road.
Prediction: Duke 34, Northwestern 14
AP Nos. 20-16
Minnesota (2-0) at No. 20 North Carolina (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Through two games, it appears Minnesota will be laboring to put up points regularly in 2023. However, the Golden Gophers have also surrendered just 16 points to Nebraska and Eastern Michigan. That's not incredible competition, but it's enough to suggest that Drake Maye-led North Carolina won't be able to run away.
Prediction: North Carolina 27, Minnesota 17
No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Did you know Tulsa defeated Oklahoma in 1996? Neat trivia fact. Anyway, OU should be able to give 5-star backup quarterback Jackson Arnold more snaps in another blowout win.
Prediction: Oklahoma 52, Tulsa 14
Colorado State (0-1) at No. 18 Colorado (2-0), 10 p.m. ET
Whether the CU hype train can power through the Pac-12 is a fair question, but a 3-0 start is on the way. While two weeks of preparation could help Colorado State be a thorn in the first quarter, Colorado's talent on offense will eventually overwhelm the in-state rivals.
Prediction: Colorado 45, Colorado State 17
Georgia Tech (1-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
The efficiency of the Ole Miss rushing attack is a small yet growing topic. After averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 2022, the Rebels are at just 3.4 yards thus far this season. Georgia Tech has ceded 5.6 per carry so far, but will Ole Miss be able to take advantage?
Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Georgia Tech 24
San Diego State (2-1) at No. 16 Oregon State (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Before the season, this looked like a reasonable test for Oregon State. The blowout loss at home to UCLA has reshaped San Diego State's perception, and not in a positive way.
Prediction: Oregon State 35, San Diego State 14
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) at Missouri (2-0), Noon ET
The former Big 12 adversaries met in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus, and Kansas State promptly hammered Missouri 40-12. While the margin figures to be closer this season, the result won't change. K-State can lean on a defense that has racked up 20 tackles for loss to pick up a road victory.
Prediction: Kansas State 27, Missouri 17
No. 14 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0), Noon ET
Red-zone letdowns nearly haunted Mississippi State in an overtime win against Arizona. Four trips (during regulation time) inside the 20-yard line produced just 10 points. That's simply not good enough opposite a powerful LSU offense.
Prediction: LSU 38, Mississippi State 24
Hawaii (1-2) at No. 13 Oregon (2-0), 8 p.m. ET
After escaping a trip to Texas Tech, Oregon is aiming at 3-0. Hawaii is a curious team—the passing attack sort of atones for a bad rushing game, and the defense might not be terrible again?—and should hang around for a quarter or two. But as long as the Ducks aren't thinking too much about Colorado in Week 4, they should win handily.
Prediction: Oregon 48, Hawaii 21
Weber State (2-0) at No. 12 Utah (2-0), 2 p.m. ET
One of the better FCS teams in the country, Weber State is no cupcake opponent. Utah is still waiting for quarterback Cam Rising to be cleared from his knee injury, but dynamic dual-threat backup Nate Johnson can handle leading the Utes if nothing changes.
Prediction: Utah 35, Weber State 14
No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Tennessee has lacked the aerial explosiveness that propelled the offense in 2022. Meanwhile, Florida inspired little confidence during its opening loss to Utah. In short: I'm not certain of anything here. Tennessee has more firepower, and that's probably the difference. But a 6.5-point spread—a fair bit lower than I anticipated—makes me wonder what Vegas knows.
Prediction: Tennessee 34, Florida 20
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Alabama (1-1) at South Florida (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Alabama's bounce-back opportunity also includes a quarterback conundrum: Should the Crimson Tide stick with Jalen Milroe or switch to Tyler Buchner? From my view, Milroe is still the best option. His mobility is particularly valuable behind a shaky offensive line, even as Milroe may rely on his legs too often. Alabama will win easily, but the QB conversation will continue to hold the spotlight.
Prediction: Alabama 48, USF 10
Central Michigan (1-1) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 2:30 p.m. ET
Week 3 brings one final tune-up contest for Notre Dame, which welcomes Ohio State to South Bend next Saturday. Central Michigan needed a last-second field goal to clip New Hampshire last week.
Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Central Michigan 10
No. 8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0), 5 p.m. ET
Michigan State would've been an underdog anyway, and the team is now without suspended head coach Mel Tucker amid an investigation into sexual harassment. Washington's high-powered passing game will encounter more resistance, but MSU won't be able to match the scoring pace.
Prediction: Washington 38, Michigan State 21
No. 7 Penn State (2-0) at Illinois (1-1), Noon ET
Heading into the season, this Big Ten matchup looked like a sneaky obstacle for Penn State. Seeing the Illini give up 6.3 yards per play in two games lessens the concern of an upset, though.
Prediction: Penn State 34, Illinois 17
Western Kentucky (2-0) at No. 6 Ohio State (2-0), 4 p.m. ET
The competition is officially over; Kyle McCord has been named OSU's starting quarterback. Western Kentucky could have the best secondary in Conference USA, so the Hilltoppers—who also get All-American receiver Malachi Corley back from injury—should not be flatly dismissed. Nevertheless, there's no question where this one is headed.
Prediction: Ohio State 45, Western Kentucky 14
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 USC (2-0), Idle
Wyoming (2-0) at No. 4 Texas (2-0), 8 p.m. ET
Florida State commanded the hype headlines in Week 1, and Texas followed suit in Week 2. The road to the College Football Playoff continues with Wyoming, which has a decent defense but presumably isn't built to compete with the Longhorns' offense.
Prediction: Texas 45, Wyoming 21
No. 3 Florida State (2-0) at Boston College (1-1), Noon ET
Following a loss to Northern Illinois, Boston College held off a quality-but-still-FCS opponent in Holy Cross. FSU shouldn't have much trouble rolling over its ACC counterpart.
Prediction: Florida State 41, Boston College 17
Bowling Green (1-1) at No. 2 Michigan (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Where will Jim Harbaugh appear this Saturday? Last week, the suspended Michigan coach worked the chain gang at his son's football game and went to McDonald's for lunch. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have a third comfortable win on the horizon before Harbaugh is back in Week 4.
Prediction: Michigan 42, Bowling Green 10
South Carolina (1-1) at No. 1 Georgia (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The short version: Georgia wins. However, this is a measuring stick type of game for South Carolina. The offense had a rough showing in the loss to UNC but rebounded nicely in a rout of lower-division Furman. Will the Gamecocks, who also totaled just 306 yards and seven points against UGA last season, be able to sustain more drives?
Prediction: Georgia 38, South Carolina 17
Rest of the Slate, Part I
Navy (1-1) at Memphis (2-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Memphis 29, Navy 17
Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Maryland 30, Virginia 16
Army (1-1) at UTSA (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 24, Army 17
Utah State (1-1) at Air Force (2-0), Friday, 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Air Force 28, Utah State 20
Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Louisville 34, Indiana 21
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Wisconsin (1-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Georgia Southern 17
Iowa State (1-1) at Ohio (2-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Iowa State 21, Ohio 16
Wake Forest (2-0) at Old Dominion (1-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Wake Forest 37, Old Dominion 21
Long Island (0-2) at Baylor (0-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Baylor 45, Long Island 7
North Dakota (2-0) at Boise State (0-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Boise State 31, North Dakota 17
Liberty (2-0) at Buffalo (0-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Liberty 29, Buffalo 24
Central Connecticut (1-1) at Kent State (0-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Kent State 31, CCSU 10
VMI (1-1) at North Carolina State (1-1), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: NC State 45, VMI 7
Massachusetts (1-2) at Eastern Michigan (1-1), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 27, UMass 21
Norfolk State (1-1) at Temple (1-1), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Temple 38, Norfolk State 10
Indiana State (0-2) at Ball State (0-2), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Ball State 34, Indiana State 17
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Virginia Tech (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Rutgers 21
East Carolina (0-2) at Appalachian State (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Appalachian State 27, East Carolina 17
Florida International (2-1) at Connecticut (0-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UConn 26, FIU 21
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas A&M 42, ULM 14
Idaho (2-0) at California (1-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Cal 23, Idaho 20
Tulane (1-1) at Southern Miss (1-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Tulane 27, Southern Miss 20
Georgia State (2-0) at Charlotte (1-1), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia State 26, Charlotte 17
Villanova (2-0) at Central Florida (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UCF 34, Villanova 16
Duquesne (1-1) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 41, Duquesne 13
Stony Brook (0-2) at Arkansas State (0-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Arkansas State 38, Stony Brook 14
Texas Southern (0-2) at Rice (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Rice 42, Texas Southern 6
San Jose State (1-2) at Toledo (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Toledo 37, San Jose State 24
James Madison (2-0) at Troy (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Troy 23, James Madison 21
Prairie View A&M (1-1) at SMU (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: SMU 42, PVAMU 14
Murray State (1-1) at Middle Tennessee (0-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Middle Tennessee 23, Murray State 10
North Texas (0-2) at Louisiana Tech (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana Tech 31, North Texas 24
Rest of the Slate, Part III
Samford (1-1) at Auburn (2-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Auburn 45, Samford 14
South Alabama (1-1) at Oklahoma State (2-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, South Alabama 19
Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (0-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nebraska 20, Northern Illinois 14
Miami (Ohio) (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Cincinnati 33, Miami 17
Tarleton State (2-0) at Texas Tech (0-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas Tech 52, Tarleton State 3
Vanderbilt (2-1) at UNLV (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Vanderbilt 34, UNLV 20
Louisiana (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana 26, UAB 21
BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Arkansas 27, BYU 17
Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Syracuse 35, Purdue 24
Pitt (1-1) at West Virginia (1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Pitt 27, West Virginia 20
Akron (1-1) at Kentucky (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kentucky 42, Akron 14
Florida Atlantic (1-1) at Clemson (1-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Clemson 45, FAU 17
TCU (1-1) at Houston (1-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: TCU 27, Houston 24
Sacramento State (2-0) at Stanford (1-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Stanford 31, Sacramento State 28
New Mexico State (1-2) at New Mexico (1-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: New Mexico State 26, New Mexico 23
Jackson State (2-1) at Texas State (1-1), 8:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas State 24, Jackson State 20
Fresno State (2-0) at Arizona State (1-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 28, Arizona State 24
Kansas (2-0) at Nevada (0-2), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kansas 41, Nevada 14
UTEP (1-2) at Arizona (1-1), 11 p.m. ET
Prediction: Arizona 34, UTEP 13