2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns blew out the rival Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2023 season, but they didn't emerge unscathed. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin, a two-time All-Pro, was carted off in the fourth quarter after he was unable to put weight on his left leg.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Conklin tore his ACL and would miss the remainder of the campaign (per NFL.com's Nick Shook). Stefanski said that the team will be taking a "next-man-up" approach to replacing the star offensive lineman.

Rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, looks to be the next man up at right tackle. He replaced Conklin in the immediate aftermath of the injury and kept Cleveland's offense humming. He was part of an offensive explosion that saw Cleveland add 11 more points to their total over the final 12 minutes of the contest, ultimately resulting in a 24-3 victory.

Jones may get the first crack at replacing Conklin, but the Browns need to find a proven option who can take over if he isn't ready for the job on a full-time basis. Enter Marcus Cannon, an 11-year veteran with 124 NFL games of experience under his belt.

Cannon spent the better part of a decade working as a swing tackle and starting on the right side of the New England Patriots' offensive line. His versatility, size and savvy make him an ideal backup for this Cleveland squad that could use an old hand right now.

Although the 35-year-old Cannon may be in the twilight of his career, he showed he can still hold his own during his five games with the Pats last season. Cannon earned a 63.7 PFF grade while giving up only one sack and being called for zero penalties across 207 offensive snaps.

Given his projected cheap contract and quality backup skills, the Browns should call Cannon as soon as possible.