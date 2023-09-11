Bills vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

While the Jets had a bit of a revolving door at quarterback in 2022 (cycling between Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler), Wilson thrived no matter who was under center during his rookie season. The Ohio State product had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his debut NFL campaign.

Now, Wilson will be catching passes from Rodgers, who is one of the best QBs in league history. So that should only help Wilson build on his early success and potentially have even more during his sophomore season.

The Bills have a solid defense, but Wilson had some success against them last year, when he had 14 catches for 170 yards across two meetings with the AFC East rival. So the 23-year-old should have a bit of confidence heading into Monday's contest.

There are a lot of strong players to consider in the captain slot for DFS lineups on Monday. However, Wilson has a ton of upside, and nobody can be certain what he'll be capable of when playing with a quarterback on the level of Rodgers.

It's highly likely that Wilson's production will go up. And given that he already played so well during his rookie season, he could develop into one of the league's top receivers this year.

Capitalize on Wilson's more affordable DFS price now by making him the captain of a lineup on Monday. There's a good chance he could greatly reward those who do so.