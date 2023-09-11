Bills vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

Bills vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFSeptember 11, 2023
A new era of New York Jets football is set to get underway Monday night, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his team debut. However, if the veteran QB is going to lead the Jets to a season-opening win, he'll need to knock off one of the NFL's best teams.
New York is set to host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East rivalry matchup that has mostly been one-sided in recent years. The Jets have defeated the Bills only once in the past six meetings between the two teams.
With Rodgers leading New York's offense and quarterback Josh Allen guiding Buffalo's unit, the potential is there for a high-scoring contest on the 2023 debut of Monday Night Football. And that makes it even more challenging to try to fill out a daily fantasy lineup for the affair.
Here's a suggested lineup along with tips in case you're hoping to get into the action on DraftKings on Monday night.
Suggested Lineup
Captain: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets ($15,600)
Flex: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills ($11,400)
Flex: Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets ($7,800)
Flex: Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets ($6,400)
Flex: Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills ($4,400)
Flex: Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills ($4,200)
Wilson Worth Paying Up for in Captain Slot
While the Jets had a bit of a revolving door at quarterback in 2022 (cycling between Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler), Wilson thrived no matter who was under center during his rookie season. The Ohio State product had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his debut NFL campaign.
Now, Wilson will be catching passes from Rodgers, who is one of the best QBs in league history. So that should only help Wilson build on his early success and potentially have even more during his sophomore season.
The Bills have a solid defense, but Wilson had some success against them last year, when he had 14 catches for 170 yards across two meetings with the AFC East rival. So the 23-year-old should have a bit of confidence heading into Monday's contest.
There are a lot of strong players to consider in the captain slot for DFS lineups on Monday. However, Wilson has a ton of upside, and nobody can be certain what he'll be capable of when playing with a quarterback on the level of Rodgers.
It's highly likely that Wilson's production will go up. And given that he already played so well during his rookie season, he could develop into one of the league's top receivers this year.
Capitalize on Wilson's more affordable DFS price now by making him the captain of a lineup on Monday. There's a good chance he could greatly reward those who do so.
Rounding out the Rest of the Lineup
Allen may have a higher DFS price than Rodgers, but the Bills' QB is worth paying up for. His ability to use both his arm and his legs have made him a top-tier fantasy quarterback in recent years. He should make some big plays happen on Monday, even against a strong Jets defense.
As for the other top spots of Monday DFS lineups, it could be wise to select several other New York playmakers to start alongside Wilson. He likely won't be the only one to have a solid season-opening performance.
Lazard already has great chemistry with Rodgers, considering the two were Green Bay Packers teammates from 2018-22. That could allow Lazard to make an immediate impact in his Jets debut.
Cook will also be playing for New York for the first time. And he could get a good bit of work, as Breece Hall continues to recover from a knee injury. Cook's DFS price is lower, so that adds to his value for Monday night.
Even if the Jets can't topple the Bills, both sides are sure to have some strong offensive performances. That's why you can't go wrong with players from either team for DFS lineups on Monday night.