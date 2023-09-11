Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant After 24th Grand Slam Title

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After Novak Djokovic captured his 24th major title by winning the 2023 US Open, he made sure to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Djokovic paid homage to the late, great Bryant by wearing a t-shirt that read "Mamba Forever" with a picture of him and Bryant on the front and Bryant's signature No. 24 on the back.

Djokovic has been known for donning special pieces of clothing whenever reaching a major milestone, putting on a jacket with the No. 23 after winning the French Open earlier this year and breaking Rafael Nadal's record of major men's championships.

The Serbian was once again dominant en route to his fourth US Open title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and winning in the Big Apple for the first time since 2018.

Now, he'll have his sights set on reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.