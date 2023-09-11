X

    Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant After 24th Grand Slam Title

    Francisco RosaSeptember 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia is interviewed following his victory against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    After Novak Djokovic captured his 24th major title by winning the 2023 US Open, he made sure to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

    Djokovic paid homage to the late, great Bryant by wearing a t-shirt that read "Mamba Forever" with a picture of him and Bryant on the front and Bryant's signature No. 24 on the back.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Novak hits 24 and pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 💙 <a href="https://t.co/rDXVUvYe1Z">pic.twitter.com/rDXVUvYe1Z</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Novak shares the idea behind his tribute to Kobe 🗣 <a href="https://t.co/aFd7xStqVx">pic.twitter.com/aFd7xStqVx</a>

    Djokovic has been known for donning special pieces of clothing whenever reaching a major milestone, putting on a jacket with the No. 23 after winning the French Open earlier this year and breaking Rafael Nadal's record of major men's championships.

    The Serbian was once again dominant en route to his fourth US Open title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and winning in the Big Apple for the first time since 2018.

    Now, he'll have his sights set on reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

