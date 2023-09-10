Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Brother Tad Get Matching Tattoos to Honor Late Mother Peggy

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his brother, Tad, honored their mother, Peggy, by getting matching tattoos on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported the brothers chose to get the tattoos on what would have been her 62nd birthday. Prescott's mother had cancer and died in 2013 when he was quarterbacking for Mississippi State.

The brothers chose tattoos of Virgo constellations as a way to represent their mother's zodiac sign.

Dak's was placed on his bicep.

TMZ noted the Cowboys signal-caller now has multiple tattoos honoring his mother.

Prescott also recognized his mother during his acceptance speech after he won the NFL's 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"My mother was, and still is, my moral compass," Prescott said, per CBS News. "Through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with the world.

"My mother told me when she was diagnosed with cancer that, 'All greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.' She is my 'why.' And with these words, just as she does and always did, my mother inspired me and motivated me to be great beyond the circumstances. And it was in her honor I that started my foundation in 2017 and named it Faith, Fight, Finish, the three words she left me and my brothers."