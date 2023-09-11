MLB Predictions for Stretch Run of 2023 Regular Season

0 of 9

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to the final weeks of Major League Baseball's 2023 season, where anything could happen. To try to predict what will happen is a fool's errand.

Let's give it a shot anyway.

Ahead are eight predictions for the last three weeks of the season. Three are player-specific, covering two major awards races and the chase for the home run crown. The others concern the fates of five teams, one of which is merely trying to salvage some dignity and four of which are eyeing October.

Which is to say that not every playoff race got a prediction. There are too many lay-ups there. For example, nobody should need to be told that the Los Angeles Dodgers will win the National League West or that the Minnesota Twins will win the American League Central.

In case anyone does need a refresher, let's look at the standings before getting on with the predictions.