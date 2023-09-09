Coco Gauff's Historic US Open Title vs. Aryna Sabalenka Celebrated by Sports World

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Coco Gauff is a U.S. Open champion.

After losing the first set, the 19-year-old American won her first-ever major championship with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over soon-to-be new world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Gauff becomes the 10th teenager to win the U.S. Open women's singles title and the youngest American to do so since Serena Williams won in 1999 at the age of 17. She is also just the third female American teenager to win the tournament.

Entering Saturday, Gauff had won five singles titles. Her best finish in a major tournament came when she reached the French Open final in 2022, falling to Iga Swiatek.

Gauff shook off some early match nerves and rallied to win the second set before jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the final set to secure the victory. She now has nine wins in Grand Slams after losing the first set.

Following her first Grand Slam victory, everyone from former U.S. President Barack Obama to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson congratulated Gauff:

Gauff entered the U.S. Open seeded sixth after after a scorching run during the WTA's American summer hard-court series, winning the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Now that Gauff has her first Grand Slam title, the sky is the limit for the American teenager as she emerges as the face of women's tennis in the United States. The only question left is, how many more titles will she win?