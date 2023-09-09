X

    Coco Gauff's Historic US Open Title vs. Aryna Sabalenka Celebrated by Sports World

    Erin WalshSeptember 9, 2023

    Coco Gauff, of the United States, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Coco Gauff is a U.S. Open champion.

    After losing the first set, the 19-year-old American won her first-ever major championship with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over soon-to-be new world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

    Gauff becomes the 10th teenager to win the U.S. Open women's singles title and the youngest American to do so since Serena Williams won in 1999 at the age of 17. She is also just the third female American teenager to win the tournament.

    YOU GO COCO! <a href="https://t.co/ztI2h0tdul">pic.twitter.com/ztI2h0tdul</a>

    Hugs all around for the Gauff family! 🤗 <a href="https://t.co/OFWxBD2c3j">pic.twitter.com/OFWxBD2c3j</a>

    Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to a US Open champion. <br><br>Anything is possible. <a href="https://t.co/1kce1ANO6E">pic.twitter.com/1kce1ANO6E</a>

    Coco got the hardware! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/bLPHK9aHk0">pic.twitter.com/bLPHK9aHk0</a>

    Entering Saturday, Gauff had won five singles titles. Her best finish in a major tournament came when she reached the French Open final in 2022, falling to Iga Swiatek.

    Gauff shook off some early match nerves and rallied to win the second set before jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the final set to secure the victory. She now has nine wins in Grand Slams after losing the first set.

    Following her first Grand Slam victory, everyone from former U.S. President Barack Obama to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson congratulated Gauff:

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    CoCo!!!!!! 🎾🎾🎾

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Coco our new Tennis Queen. Just amazing. Could see it maybe hopefully possibly coming for four years and then it actually happens.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    This is unreal defense from Coco. Just spectacular court coverage. She has Sabalenka questioning everything.

    Paige Bueckers @paigebueckers1

    How do you say Coco is HOOPIN, tennis version?

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    Congratulations to Coco Gauff on winning her first US Open as her first major title. A new queen has arrived. <a href="https://t.co/PLvSBI7yvz">pic.twitter.com/PLvSBI7yvz</a>

    Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo

    Coco Gauff 🙏🏿🙌🏿🎾🔥

    John Wall @JohnWall

    The. CHAMP is Here‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/CocoGauff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoGauff</a> <a href="https://t.co/TZddWvQd4K">pic.twitter.com/TZddWvQd4K</a>

    Barack Obama @BarackObama

    Congratulations to US Open champion, <a href="https://twitter.com/CocoGauff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoGauff</a>! We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    GOOOOOOOD COCO!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/CocoGauff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoGauff</a> Young 🐐

    Saquon Barkley @saquon

    Coco!!! let's go!!! 😤

    Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2

    COCO!!

    victoria azarenka @vika7

    Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/CocoGauff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoGauff</a> <br>What a moment! Congratulations! <br>Very well deserved! Enjoy every moment of it ❤️

    Shelby Rogers @Shelby_Rogers_

    Coco!!!!! Gave me chills 💞🇺🇸🤩

    andyroddick @andyroddick

    Cccccccooooooooooccccccccooooooo !!!!!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

    Gauff entered the U.S. Open seeded sixth after after a scorching run during the WTA's American summer hard-court series, winning the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

    Now that Gauff has her first Grand Slam title, the sky is the limit for the American teenager as she emerges as the face of women's tennis in the United States. The only question left is, how many more titles will she win?