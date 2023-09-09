Israel Adesanya And the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 293

0 of 10

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Into every significant sports weekend, a little Dana White must fall.

The bare-skulled boss is on the road with his combat behemoth this weekend in Australia, staging a pay-per-view show that went head to head with college football, playoff-relevant baseball and endless pontificating about the opening Sunday of the NFL.

UFC 293 was the Octagonal event set for Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, and it was topped by a five-bout portion featuring locally based hero Israel Adesanya, who made the first defense of his second middleweight title reign against fifth-ranked contender Sean Strickland.

Adesanya held all the cards at 185 pounds for 37 months before he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in New York City last November. He regained the strap against Pereira when he laid the Brazilian out in the main event at UFC 287 in Miami in April.

Strickland had been headed toward a title fight before he was leveled by Pereira at UFC 276 in July 2022 and he lost a subsequent fight to Jared Cannonier—who was coming off his own loss to Adesanya—but righted the ship with two straight wins.

Having Adesanya on the marquee was all that was needed to get the attention of the B/R combat team, which was in place to deliver a definitive real-time list of winners and losers at the show, which began at 6:30 p.m. (ET) for early prelims and started at 10 p.m. for the main card.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.