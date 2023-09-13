1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before 2023-24 Season

1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before 2023-24 SeasonSeptember 13, 2023
The dog days of the NBA offseason will soon give way to the opening of the 2023-24 season. Until that happens, though, hoop fans need a little something to get through this final stretch of inactivity.
How does a batch of new trade ideas for every team sound?
It's always a good time to fire up the trade machines, so we'll go Let's Make a Deal style through the entire league and piece together swaps worth considering either right now or at some point over the course of the upcoming campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
Trade idea: De'Andre Hunter, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via SAC) and 2029 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
While the Hawks reportedly have been eyeballing Pascal Siakam for a while, they could pivot to a different Raptors forward who might deliver more bang for the buck. Anunoby might cost less—Toronto rebuffed an offer for Siakam "centered around De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation," per The Athletic's Shams Charania—and do more to address Atlanta's defensive needs.
Anunoby isn't the same caliber of offensive player, but that's fine. The Hawks already had the Association's seventh-most efficient offense last season. Atlanta's 22nd-ranked defense needs more attention, which is exactly where Anunoby could make his mark.
The Hawks don't have a shutdown big-wing defender. They hoped Hunter would fill that void, but he's more of a solid stopper than a spectacular one. Anunoby is about as elite as it gets on that end, and his ability to scratch this club's biggest itch might be transformational.
Boston Celtics
Trade idea: Malcolm Brogdon and 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected, via GSW) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale
Since the Celtics shipped out Marcus Smart this summer and never replaced him, one might assume they don't have the backcourt depth to entertain a Brogdon deal. But if Derrick White has a leap in him and Payton Pritchard is ready to fill a regular rotation role, then the Celtics could withstand another backcourt subtraction.
What they don't have much of is wing depth behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. This trade would not only take care of that, but it would also give head coach Joe Mazzulla more options with his late-game lineups.
Throw out Finney-Smith with White, Brown, Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis, and that's a quintet with tons of length, shot-making and defensive versatility.
Boston would be betting on a bounce-back season from Finney-Smith as a shooter (33.7 percent from three last season), but given the level he previously reached (38.9 percent over the three previous campaigns), that feels like a safe wager to make. The Celtics would also add a second three-and-D option in O'Neale, who can play and defend anywhere between the 2 and 4 spots.
Brooklyn Nets
Trade idea: Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dariq Whitehead, Noah Clowney, 2027 first-round pick (top-eight protected, via PHI) and 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkić
The Nets have an ascending star in swingman Mikal Bridges. But it typically takes at least two stars to contend, and there isn't an obvious internal answer for that second spot.
Sure, Brooklyn could hope Simmons returns to his All-Star form. But how strong could that belief be given how far he has fallen over the past two seasons?
The Nets need more than long-shot dreams to support Bridges. That's why unloading their asset collection for Lillard—and Nurkić, a salary-filler but serviceable rotation option—might be the move to make.
Lillard is already a fan of Bridges, so he might get on board with the idea of relocating to Brooklyn, even if it isn't his top destination. Let Lillard, a super-powered scorer with some of the biggest clutch buckets in recent memory, take control of this offense, and this roster suddenly makes a lot more sense. Bridges would be a dynamic second option, and the Nets have several candidates to fill the third-scorer role.
Charlotte Hornets
Trade idea: Gordon Hayward to the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and Jaden Hardy
The Hornets should view the 2023-24 season as a time of development and asset accumulation. They shouldn't be in a hurry to scramble up the standings, but they should be eyeing young players who could help them make that type of leap down the line.
If Hardy maxes out his potential, he might be that springboard. He is an effortless point-producer who impressed in limited action as a rookie. He not only pumped in 21.4 points per 36 minutes last season, but he did so while shooting 43.8 percent overall, 40.4 percent from deep and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line.
If he ascended to building-block status in Buzz City, this club might be assembling a strong foundation for the future. The Hornets already have a 22-year-old star in LaMelo Ball, plus a whole heap of upside from the likes of Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Mark Williams and P.J. Washington.
Hardaway and Holmes would be included here for salary-matching purposes, but they're serviceable role players if Charlotte felt the need to compete while they're still in town.
Chicago Bulls
Trade idea: Zach LaVine and 2027 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young
While the Bulls haven't wavered in their belief in this core, they also have yet to solve the point guard problems created by Lonzo Ball's ongoing absence. It's possible that Jevon Carter, Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu pops in a way that answers that question, but the chance of that happening is lower than you'd want with a win-now roster.
That's why Chicago should poke around for a Young trade, particularly since Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that Atlanta's front office "has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster." The Hawks, who have struggled to field a competent defense throughout Young's tenure, could see some value in getting bigger in the backcourt while still fielding former All-Stars at both guard spots with LaVine and Dejounte Murray.
Meanwhile, Young might be a savvy enough playmaker to connect all of the dots on this Chicago team. Opposing teams would face a series of tough decisions trying to wrangle Young, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević on offense, and maybe head coach Billy Donovan could summon the same magic that helped this offense-leaning roster land a surprising fifth in defensive efficiency last season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Trade idea: Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, 2025 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick (via MIL) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith
The Cavaliers learned the hard way in last year's playoff run that they didn't have enough wing shooting to support the non-spacing frontcourt combo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. That's the reason why Max Strus and Georges Niang are now Northeast Ohioans.
If Cleveland doesn't alter this roster, though, its next postseason venture could reveal that it lacks the perimeter defensive talent to compete at the highest level. Strus is far from a lockdown defender, and the less that's said about Niang's defense, the better.
Despite Cleveland's summer shopping spree, this club could still be in need of a wing upgrade. Finney-Smith could provide that jolt. He is a defensive menace with the quickness to keep in front of guards and the strength to bang with bigger forwards.
Finney-Smith also has a track record of being a quality-plus-quantity option as a perimeter shooter, having averaged 1.9 triples with a 38.9 percent splash rate between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.
Dallas Mavericks
Trade idea: Josh Green and 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges
While the Mavericks have made multiple attempts to find the right co-star for Luka Dončić, perhaps their biggest problem has been a fruitless-to-this-point search for a third star. Since their asset collection is limited by previous deals for those second options, they have to identify potentially discounted players with the upside of filling the NBA's next Big Three.
Could Bridges qualify? He certainly looked the part of a rising star when he last suited up in 2021-22, when he averaged 20.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting. He also hasn't logged any floor time since, having sat out the 2022-23 season following a June 2022 arrest that later resulted in him pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge.
Bridges rejoined the Hornets this offseason on his one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He'll also be suspended for the first 10 games of this season. It's fair to wonder whether his uncertain future is something Charlotte wants hanging over its head, potentially opening the door to a deal like this.
Alongside two prolific playmakers like Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Bridges' ability as a play-finisher could shine. He has also flashed enough promise as a passer (3.8 assists against 1.9 turnovers in 2021-22) to think he could juice this offense with tertiary shot-creation, too.
Denver Nuggets
Trade idea: Michael Porter Jr. to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks and 2026 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
With Bruce Brown departing in free agency and sizable role expansions seemingly on the table for Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, the Nuggets have a potentially uncomfortable amount of their repeat-championship hopes tied to largely unproven players. It's possible Denver has enough concerns with its depth to be interested in a swap like this.
While the Nuggets would be sending out the best player, they could walk away with more production. Bogdanović just upped his output to a career-high 21.6 points per game last season, while Burks contributed 12.8 points per outing. While you can question the substance of those stats since they came on a 65-loss Pistons team, you can't accuse Bogdanović and Burks of chucking. Not when Bogdanvoić posted a pristine 48.8/41.1/88.4 shooting slash, and Burks converted 41.4 percent of his threes and 81.4 percent of his foul shots.
Denver could reasonably conclude its 2023-24 roster would be in better shape with the Bogdanvoić-Burks tandem than it would be with Porter Jr. alone. Plus, this might make the future easier to navigate for the Nuggets. They'd owe Burks nothing after this season, and Bogdanović has only a partial guarantee on his 2024-25 salary, plus they'd gain a first-round pick to keep or flip in a down-the-line deal.
Detroit Pistons
Trade idea: Alec Burks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, 2025 second-round pick (via MIL), 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick (via DEN)
Detroit can't have high hopes for the 2023-24 season. The Pistons lost 65 games this past season, although that number isn't too worrisome given how young this roster is.
Drafting and developing young talent should remain the focus until this group gives a clear indication it's ready to compete. The Pistons should be examining every opportunity to turn veteran players into long-term assets.
Bojan Bogdanović might be the most obvious candidate, but Detroit could get decent mileage out of a Burks trade, too. His shooting, defense, experience and ball-handling are elements that could help out a winning team; the Pistons just don't happen to be one yet.
There could be some merit in picking up a seemingly stalled prospect like Okoro and seeing if a scenery change might get the 2020 No. 5 overall pick going. He is a dominant defender with the ability to finish plays around the basket.
While Okoro's shot is an obvious concern, it isn't necessarily a hopeless one. After all, he's a solid 74.9 percent free-throw shooter for his career, and he hit a respectable 35.7 percent of his threes over the past two seasons (albeit on a low volume of attempts).
Golden State Warriors
Trade idea: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis and 2026 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam
It's possible the Warriors will learn they don't have the star power necessary to contend for the crown. Should they make that discovery, they must act upon it immediately.
Generational talents like Stephen Curry don't come around often, so Golden State must do whatever it can to maximize the remainder of his prime.
Between Paul's sizable salary, Kuminga's upside and an unprotected pick that might land high up the board if Golden State's veterans have aged into their decline by then, the Dubs can aim for the stars. Siakam easily fits that label as a two-time All-NBA selection who has previously played a featured role in a championship run.
Siakam would add a slew of championship-level traits to this team's equation, since he can make an impact as a scorer, shot-creator, finisher, rebounder and defender. This deal would make the Dubs even more top-heavy than they've been, but they could still put together a loaded playoff rotation if they avoided any ill-timed injuries.
Houston Rockets
Trade idea: Jae'Sean Tate, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM) and 2028 second-round pick (via MIL) to the Memphis Grizzlies for Ziaire Williams
While the Rockets spent their summer splurging on one veteran after the next, they should still recognize that this core is built more for tomorrow than today. So, brightening the long-term outlook matters more than pushing for maximum competitiveness this season.
In other words, if Houston has a chance to expand its young core, it should. This deal might do exactly that.
The word "might" is needed there, as Williams has yet to establish himself as a long-term building block. Still, the 2021 No. 10 pick has time on his side. He just turned 22 years old on Sept. 12, and he has yet to log 2,000 minutes in the NBA.
The odds of him hitting his ceiling might not be as high as they initially seemed, but his potential as a 6'8" featured scorer who contributes on defense has a non-zero chance of coming to fruition.
Indiana Pacers
Trade idea: Buddy Hield, 2025 first-round pick (top-three protected) and 2027 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
The Pacers have pieced together a young, talented nucleus. This could be the year that they should put the pedal to the floor.
They already posted a winning record in games that Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner played last season (26-22). Their supporting cast could up the ante as more of these young players grow their games.
If Indy believes this group is ready to rise, it should invest in a high-end wing who could take this club to another level. Anunoby is the investment to make. He always deserves a mention in discussions of the league's best defenders, and he has become a strong support scorer with a reliable outside shot (career 37.5 percent) and some off-the-dribble ability.
If the Pacers land Anunoby and see either Obi Toppin or Jarace Walker fill their void at the 4 spot, they could have a ferocious starting five and strong second unit behind them.
Los Angeles Clippers
Trade idea: Nicolas Batum, Kobe Brown and 2028 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Tyus Jones
The Clippers have been perpetually probing for a point guard upgrade, but they may have learned this summer that they lack the assets to land a top-shelf floor general. They made a push for James Harden, but those talks gained "no traction," and the Philadelphia 76ers are no longer shopping their lead guard, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
If that door is closed, L.A. could pivot to a less established—and less costly—option like Jones. He may not have star-caliber stats, but he aces all of the traditional point guard roles.
He ranks among the best decision-makers in basketball (career 3.9 assists against 0.7 turnovers), and he possesses both the handles to break down a defense and the vision to zip passes through the holes he creates.
It's also entirely possible he packs a much more powerful scoring punch than he was able to show as Ja Morant's backup in Memphis. In 22 starts last season, Jones supplied a healthy 16.4 points with a wildly efficient 50.0/41.5/77.8 shooting slash.
Los Angeles Lakers
Trade idea: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2024 second-round pick (via LAC) and 2025 second-round pick (via LAC) to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso
While the Lakers have assembled a deep, talented roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they might not have quite enough backcourt talent to make a title run. They saw firsthand the kind of problems that D'Angelo Russell's shortcomings can pose in the postseason, and they may not get the lift they want out of newcomer Gabe Vincent and his 39.9/33.9/85.2 career shooting slash.
If they decide to pursue an upgrade at guard, they might consider targeting a familiar face. Caruso played his first four seasons in L.A. and became a favorite of not only the fanbase, but of James himself.
"We're one and the same when it comes to winning basketball," James said of Caruso in 2020, per Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal. "To see our chemistry together...I think it comes with our minds."
Going back to Hollywood, Caruso could reprise his role as a featured reserve on a championship-focused franchise. Plus, if the Lakers brought him back, they might have enough depth to shop around a player like Russell and fill a different need on the roster, like depth on the wing or down low.
Memphis Grizzlies
Trade idea: Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks
The Grizzlies have reportedly tried targeting high-end wings such as Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby in the past, but those attempts came up empty. So, they wound up pouring some resources into adding Marcus Smart this summer instead.
That could create some impactful three-guard lineups once Ja Morant is back from his 25-game suspension, but it still leaves the wing rotation a little lacking. Adding an established, reliable veteran like Burks to the mix could be the lift this group needs.
He has the defense and three-ball (career 38.4 percent) to fill a three-and-D role, but he can make things happen off the bounce, too. In fact, he's spent 11 percent of his career floor time at point guard, so he has that in his bag if the Grizzlies needed him to create.
This wouldn't be some monumental addition, but Memphis doesn't necessarily need that kind of deal. The Grizzlies have tallied the fourth-most wins over the past two campaigns (107) and have every reason to believe they'll be in the championship hunt again this season.
Miami Heat
Trade idea: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick swap to the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George
If the Heat don't win the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, they shouldn't abandon the idea of a whale hunt. They not only have the trade chips needed to bring back a star, but they also have the urgency to win as big as possible during whatever is left of Jimmy Butler's prime.
While a scoring guard is typically the big piece fake-traded to South Beach, the Heat could get as much mileage out of an impact wing like George. He can still pile up points in bunches (23-plus per night in each of the past three seasons), and he fits both on and off the ball. He'd also strengthen the defensive end, which remains Miami's calling card.
He could conceivably be available—or at least become available—given the uncertainty that exists in the Los Angeles Clippers' near future. Both he and Kawhi Leonard have player options for 2024-25, meaning each could hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Given their many availability issues, the Clippers could have serious (and understandable) reservations about committing max money to a pair of oft-injured 30-somethings.
Milwaukee Bucks
Trade idea: Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp and 2029 first-round pick (top-five protected) to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso
The Bucks are in a tough spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't seem thoroughly convinced about the future of this franchise, but Milwaukee doesn't have a ton of assets to land the type of talent that might alleviate the two-time MVP's concerns.
Still, doing nothing hardly feels like a solution, so the Bucks might have to cobble together what they can to add another win-now piece to the puzzle. Caruso isn't a star, but he is a high-level role player who can impact the game in a lot of different ways—almost all of which improve his club's chances of winning.
He offers on- and off-ball utility, as he can create for others or capitalize on scoring chances as a spot-up shooter or timely cutter. He also helps set a tone defensively with tenacious on-ball coverage and the instincts and awareness to disrupt actions away from it.
Caruso could give this group a similar lift to what it once received from Donte DiVincenzo, who posted a plus-4.5 net differential across his three full seasons in Milwaukee.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Trade idea: Naz Reid to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott, 2026 second-round pick (via UTA) and 2027 second-round pick
To make this roster work, the Timberwolves have to maximize their spacing. That's always a must with a non-shooter like Rudy Gobert at center, but it would also widen attack lanes for Anthony Edwards and give Karl-Anthony Towns more room to operate in the low post.
McDermott remains one of the best long-range bombers in the Association. He's a career 41 percent shooter from distance, and he has eclipsed that already elite splash rate in three of the past four seasons. Defenses always have to keep an eye on him, which makes life a bit easier for everyone else on the floor.
A deal like this would make Minnesota older, but if the Wolves are as committed to a win-now mentality as the Gobert deal suggested, they may not matter much to them. They could reasonably conclude they'd get more out of a supreme spacer like McDermott than they would a backup big man in Reid, and they'd net a pair of second-rounders to add to their depleted draft pick collection.
New Orleans Pelicans
Trade idea: Jonas Valančiūnas, Larry Nance Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and 2024 first-round pick (via LAL) to the Phoenix Suns for Deandre Ayton
Assuming good fortune on the medical front, the Pelicans have both high-end talent and depth. What they don't have is a great frontcourt complement for Zion Williamson at center. Valančiūnas lacks lift at the rim and lateral quickness away from it, and Nance doesn't have the heft to bang with bruisers.
Ayton might be just what this roster needs. He is both an interior anchor and a capable switcher on the perimeter. While he sometimes plays with too much finesse on offense, he'll play with the requisite physicality on defense.
Offensively, he has more in his bag than any of the three players whom New Orleans would be shipping out here. The Phoenix Suns don't run a ton of actions through him, and he's still poured in better than 17 points per night in three of the past four seasons.
He'd be a better fit with Williamson if he had a three-ball, but Ayton's comfort shooting from mid-range and touch at the foul line (career 75.5 percent) both suggest he could harness an outside shot soon.
New York Knicks
Trade idea: Evan Fournier and 2024 first-round pick (top-18 protected, via DET) to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanović
While the Knicks might have enough trade pieces to pull in a star, that only matters if the right star is available. Right now, they aren't.
Unless someone like Joel Embiid forces his way onto the trade market, New York won't find a target who's worth a big chunk of its best assets. So, the Knicks could be better off targeting a support player who wouldn't cost a fortune.
Bogdanović looms as a logical target for a few reasons.
First off, he'd add extra oomph to this offense by addressing its need for more shooting and supplying solid complementary levels of scoring and playmaking. Second, he should be a cost-effective target, since he clearly doesn't fit the Detroit Pistons' timeline.
If all it took was returning Detroit's upcoming first-rounder and Fournier as salary-filler, it'd be a no-brainer for the 'Bockers.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trade idea: Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng and 2026 first-round pick (via LAC) to the Chicago Bulls for Patrick Williams
Oklahoma City is playing the long game with its draft-and-develop strategy, and nothing suggests this front office plans to speed things up. So, rather than flipping a chunk of its draft pick collection for a plug-and-play star, the Thunder might be better off investing in a young player who could grow with this nucleus.
Patrick Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, offers that kind of upside. He is already thriving in a three-and-D role, but he's shown flashes of creation and shot-making that suggest he could become something so much greater down the line.
Maybe the Bulls aren't buying that upside given his failure to launch through his first three seasons. If that's the case, Chicago could see value in flipping him for pieces that can help right now and down the road.
Kenrich Williams is a plug-and-play option with similar three-and-D appeal, while Dieng and the Clippers pick could either brighten the Bulls' future or be used in trades for more win-now support.
Orlando Magic
Trade idea: Gary Harris to the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Green and Richaun Holmes
After posting a 29-28 record over the final four months of last season, the Magic might feel compelled to push their rebuild forward this year. Their summer signing of Joe Ingles, who's heading into his age-36 season, seemingly indicates as much.
Still, Orlando might be better served by aligning this roster to the timeline of its young talent.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are plenty good right now, but they might be great in a few more years. If that's when current rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard are authoring their own leap years, the Magic might be on the verge of something special.
That time arguably should be the Magic's focus, and if it is, they should see plenty of merit in flipping Harris for Green (and Holmes, to make the money work). Harris is the better player right now, but Green has a higher ceiling on both ends of the floor.
Philadelphia 76ers
Trade idea: James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Thomas and a 2025 first-round pick (via PHO)
The Sixers might be hoping Harden can be talked into sticking around, but the Beard has done what he can to speak a relocation into existence.
While at a promotional event in China in August, Harden called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "a liar" and vowed to "never play for an organization he is a part of again." If that didn't burn this bridge beyond repair, it wasn't for a lack of trying on Harden's part.
Philly wants either a star or the assets to fetch a star in a Harden swap, but the market hasn't met that demand and maybe never will. The Sixers could try waiting things out with Harden, but they run the risk of agitating reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who already sent a scare throughout this fanbase when he wondered aloud about a winning title "in Philly or anywhere else" in mid-July.
If Philadelphia wants to end the Harden drama, this could be one way to do it. While no stars would come back to the Sixers, they would add two solid starters in Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith, plus two long-term assets in Thomas and the future first-rounder. Then they could either try chasing a title behind the Embiid-Tyrese Maxey duo or pool the rest of their resources into getting Embiid a more established co-star.
Phoenix Suns
Trade idea: Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee to the Washington Wizards for Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford and Delon Wright
While the Suns reportedly plan on keeping Ayton, per B/R's Chris Haynes, that hardly feels like a permanent stance. Their financial future will be tricky to navigate with four huge contracts on the books, and Ayton's seems the likeliest to shed. His offensive role has never expanded the way you'd expect for a player of his draft pedigree, and he's been benched in some of Phoenix's biggest playoff moments of late.
The fact he seems expendable won't help his trade value, which is reflected in the incoming package here. This probably isn't the robust offer you might expect to see for a 25-year-old who was the No. 1 pick in 2018 and has averaged a double-double through each of his five NBA seasons.
Still, the top-heavy Suns could see value in turning Ayton and a shooting specialist in Lee into three rotation options, two of whom could start.
Jones' passing could make this offense even more explosive, and Gafford's close-range finishing might be all Phoenix needs from its center spot. Wright could wind up with a sizable role as well since he's a versatile defender who can create scoring chances for others and attack in transition.
Portland Trail Blazers
Trade idea: Anfernee Simons to the Orlando Magic for Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN)
While the hoops world has remained fixated on Damian Lillard discussions, the Trail Blazers have other options to explore on the trade market. For instance, they could shop Simons, as they've already seen how tricky it is to win big with an undersized scoring guard at the 2.
His value is tough to pin down, since his game doesn't have many layers beyond pure point-production. He also isn't cheap, as he'll collect $77.7 million over the next three seasons. Then again, he's a 24-year-old who just averaged 21.1 points per game while flashing a fiery three-ball and dunk-contest hops, so it isn't as if his value is nonexistent.
This feels like a reasonable middle ground. There isn't a prime asset going to Portland, but there are a bunch of helpful pieces.
Harris could handle a starting spot for the Blazers or be sent packing for additional assets. Okeke is a versatile defender who could get interesting in a hurry if he ever gets his offense going. Suggs, the No. 5 pick in 2021, could be a clean fit with Scoot Henderson as his offensive game takes shape, and the 2025 pick would provide another roster-building tool for a team that needs all the help it can get for whenever the post-Damian Lillard era starts.
Sacramento Kings
Trade idea: Malik Monk and 2027 first-round pick (top-seven protected) to the Miami Heat for Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Kings engineered a wildly successful season in 2022-23, snapping a 16-year playoff drought while finishing as the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. To build off that run, they have to fix their imbalance.
Despite having the league's best offense by a wide margin, they landed eighth in net efficiency because they were a disastrous 24th on defense. That would be the sole motivation behind an offense-for-defense swap like this.
They have enough scoring to withstand the loss of Monk, and they might be willing to make that sacrifice to bring Martin and Jaquez into the mix. Martin is a feisty defender who can handle multiple matchups, and while Jaquez's physical tools are limited, his awareness, instincts and hustle make him a positive presence on that end.
San Antonio Spurs
Trade idea: Devonte' Graham and 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via CHI) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid
The Spurs probably won't do anything too dramatic until they get a better feel for the impact Victor Wembanyama will make. If he signals that he's ready for stardom, they could swing a bigger deal than this.
In the meantime, this feels like a sensible swap that wouldn't cost much.
San Antonio figures to slot Wembanyama at the 4 for now to limit the physical wear and tear on his sinewy frame. The Spurs might need more reinforcements at the 5 to make that happen, though. Zach Collins has a rocky injury history, and San Antonio can't expect much from the likes of Charles Bassey and Khem Birch.
Reid could take on a prominent role in this rotation. He could not only handle the interior anchor duties on defense, but he'd also help the offense as a stretch center who can also finish around (and above) the rim.
Toronto Raptors
Trade idea: Pascal Siakam to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Coby White, 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected, via POR) and 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected)
The Raptors could go a number of different directions this season, but the most important thing they can do is choose one and stick to it. They shouldn't want to spend too much time in the dreaded midsection, so they should either ramp up their win-now talent or hit the reset button.
This deal would be part of the latter plan, which seems the most sensible given the recent subtractions (Fred VanVleet, Nick Nurse) and potential for more (Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could both exit as unrestricted free agents next summer). A mystery-box future intrigues a lot more than a mediocre present.
If the Raptors don't plan on paying Siakam next summer, they should flip him for the best return they can fetch. This would have to be close to top dollar, particularly for those who see star potential in Williams. Even with a complete wild card in Ball, Toronto could be getting two long-term starters in Williams and White, plus two first-round picks.
Utah Jazz
Trade idea: John Collins and 2025 first-round pick (via CLE) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro
While the Jazz just added Collins this offseason, they could be ready to pivot away from him sooner than later for a few reasons.
If No. 9 overall pick Taylor Hendricks is ready to roll right away, Utah should want to give him all the minutes he can get. Plus, the Jazz have other options to fill the 4 spot, including Lauri Markkanen or even Kelly Olynyk in jumbo lineups.
That gets to the second point, which is that Utah might have greater needs elsewhere, like with shot-creation and perimeter defense. Enter LeVert and Okoro.
LeVert is a velvety smooth operator off the dribble who can get all the way to the basket or find open teammates on the move. If he shoots like he did last season (39.2 percent from range), he adds significant off-ball value, too.
Meanwhile, Okoro is a menace on defense who's still finding his way on offense. His shooting is a major question mark, but it wouldn't stay that way if he maintains last season's conversion rate (36.3 percent) while significantly upping his volume.
Washington Wizards
Trade idea: Kyle Kuzma to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected)
While the Wizards seem mostly committed to an overdue youth movement, they could still take this post-Bradley Beal reset a step further. An in-prime player like Kuzma doesn't do much for a rebuilder, but he could be coveted by the Pacers if they think they're only a power forward away from leaping up the Eastern Conference ladder.
Washington would be wise to examine as many today-for-tomorrow trades as possible, and this would deliver on that front.
Toppin is a recent top-10 pick (No. 8 in 2020) who could flourish now that he's out from behind Julius Randle. This lightly protected first-rounder could have significant value, as it'd be coming from a club that's made three consecutive lottery appearances.
Hield would be included here for salary-matching purposes, but the Wizards could shop him around to any shooting-needy buyers to squeeze additional assets out of this deal.