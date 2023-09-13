1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before 2023-24 Season

25 of 30

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Trade idea: Anfernee Simons to the Orlando Magic for Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN)



While the hoops world has remained fixated on Damian Lillard discussions, the Trail Blazers have other options to explore on the trade market. For instance, they could shop Simons, as they've already seen how tricky it is to win big with an undersized scoring guard at the 2.



His value is tough to pin down, since his game doesn't have many layers beyond pure point-production. He also isn't cheap, as he'll collect $77.7 million over the next three seasons. Then again, he's a 24-year-old who just averaged 21.1 points per game while flashing a fiery three-ball and dunk-contest hops, so it isn't as if his value is nonexistent.



This feels like a reasonable middle ground. There isn't a prime asset going to Portland, but there are a bunch of helpful pieces.

Harris could handle a starting spot for the Blazers or be sent packing for additional assets. Okeke is a versatile defender who could get interesting in a hurry if he ever gets his offense going. Suggs, the No. 5 pick in 2021, could be a clean fit with Scoot Henderson as his offensive game takes shape, and the 2025 pick would provide another roster-building tool for a team that needs all the help it can get for whenever the post-Damian Lillard era starts.

