Pascal Siakam Rumors: Hawks Trade Pursuit Paused; Raptors Haven't Held Contract Talks

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Discussions over a Pascal Siakam trade between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks "are at a complete pause," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported the Hawks "are fully prepared to enter the 2023-24 season with their current team."

Siakam is entering the final year of his contract with the Raptors, raising questions over his long-term future in Toronto. Per Charania, he and the team haven't held any "substantive conversations" about an extension.

Free agency couldn't have gone much worse for the Raptors. They held onto Fred VanVleet through the 2023 NBA trade deadline in hopes of re-signing him this summer, only to watch him bolt for the Houston Rockets.

The franchise was already trending in the wrong direction after missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. Even with VanVleet on the roster, Toronto might have been chasing limited short-term returns. Remove him from the equation and it becomes harder to deny a total rebuild is the best plan moving forward.

And yet, the front office remains resolute regarding its two biggest trade assets: Siakam and O.G. Anunoby.

Charania reported Atlanta was prepared to offer De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft picks for Siakam to no avail. When it comes to Anunoby, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported in July the Raptors "are not seriously listening to offers" for the time being.

Siakam's market is further tempered by the belief he's not all that keen to leave Toronto. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported in June there was a "growing sentiment" the two-time All-Star wouldn't reflexively pen a new deal with the team that acquired him in a trade.

While that sounds like an encouraging sign as to the Raptors' odds of retaining Siakam beyond 2023-24, the absence of any progress toward a contractural agreement paints a different picture.