Hornets' Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest to Domestic Violence; Won't Face Jail Time

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges is reportedly facing three years of probation but no jail time after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Holmes explained the no-contest plea and deal with prosecutors means the 24-year-old accepted the punishment he was given without formally admitting guilt.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges that were filed against him by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office in July.

Bridges was arrested in June and released on $130,000 bail. He was accused of assaulting a woman who was his girlfriend at the time and did so in front of their two children.

He faced a felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges," the Hornets said in a July statement after the charges were filed. "These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

According to Holmes, the woman approved Thursday's agreement that saw Bridges plead no contest to one count of domestic violence toward a spouse or cohabitant with the other two charges dismissed.

The agreement and three-year probation also require the following:

100 hours of community service

Weekly narcotics tests

No ownership of guns, dangerous weapons or ammunition

52 weeks of domestic violence counseling

52 weeks of parenting classes

A 10-year protective order requiring him to remain 100 yards away from the woman

A restitution fine of $300

A domestic violence fine of $500

Since he and the woman still share custody over their two children, visitation and exchange must be completed through a neutral third party so there is no violation of the protective order in place.

Bridges has been in the NBA since the 2018-19 season and has only played for the Hornets.

Holmes noted the team extended a qualifying offer for the restricted free agent prior to his arrest and would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet he signs with another club. Yet the NBA also has the right to impose discipline should he sign with another team in an effort to return to the court.