US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and Losers

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title came down to a tiebreaker Friday afternoon.

He won to dispatch Ben Shelton, the last American man still playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) semifinals victory.

It took Djokovic, who had won 21 of his last 22 Grand Slam semifinals heading into Friday, just 35 minutes to dispatch Shelton in the first set.

But unseeded underdog Shelton did not make it easy for Djokovic to close out the match, taking him to a tiebreaker in the third set before conceding.

Shelton fought to establish himself in the second set and climbed out to a 2-1 lead, but Djokovic was able to wrest back control with a series of plays that earned gasps from the New York crowd.

Shelton pushed the third set to a tiebreaker, but Djokovic dominated and imitated Shelton's quarterfinals celebration after winning his final point.

Friday marked the 100th U.S. Open match of Djokovic's career, per ESPN Stats & Info. He now has a career record of 87-13 following his semifinals victory.

That win set up tennis fans for an all-time finals match Sunday.

The last time Djokovic faced Alcaraz in a Grand Slam finals, he finished as runner-up of Wimbledon 2023. When he last took on Medvedev, he came in second in the 2021 U.S. Open.

No matter who prevails in the second semifinals match, Djokovic will get a shot at revenge and the chance to match Australian Margaret Court with 24 career Grand Slam titles.