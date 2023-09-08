MLB Rumors: Execs Believe Shohei Ohtani Will Get $500M Contract in FA Despite Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Even amid a torn UCL and the potential of a second career Tommy John surgery on the horizon, it doesn't seem like anything will get in the way of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and his big payday.

While speaking with executives around MLB, The Athletic's Jim Bowden found that most believe the two-way star is still likely to get a contract worth $500 million this winter in free agency, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

"Several execs thought his contract would start north of Aaron Judge's $360 million deal with the Yankees, then include escalators and incentives to get him into the $500 million-to-$600 million range—where most teams valued Ohtani before the injury—as long as it's thought he can return to pitching with the same workload and level of success he had with the Angels," Bowden reported. "However, a few execs from larger markets opined that Ohtani is such a special talent and unique case that it will take half-a-billion dollars to land him even if he can't be that pitcher again.

Ohtani was shut down from pitching last month after being diagnosed with the tear in his UCL. He had 10-5 record to go along with a 3.14 ERA and 1.061 WHIP when he went down.

The AL MVP front runner also currently ranks second in MLB with 44 homers while batting .304/.412/.654 with an OPS of 1.066.

Now, some good news for any potential Ohtani suitors is that his current injury may not require Tommy John as he and his agent are currently looking at multiple different methods of treatment, according to Bowden. It is believed that some type of procedure may be needed though.

Bowden also made sure to give an update on Ohtani's pending free agency decision.

In line with most previous reports, it seems to be an almost certainty that Ohtani's time with the Angels has come to an end as his main priority is to join a team that gives him the best shot of winning the World Series.

Los Angeles has failed to field an over .500 squad in the six years that Ohtani has been with the organization.

However, geographic location may not be as key of a factor as many first believed. Bowden reported that Ohtani will enter free agency with "an open mind and his eyes wide open;" while he prefers a West Coast squad, the potential to win championships will be given more weight than where he's playing.

Bowden listed the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox as Ohtani's five most likely landing spots.