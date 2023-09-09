Overlooked NFL Rookies Who Will Exceed Expectations in Week 1

Overlooked NFL Rookies Who Will Exceed Expectations in Week 1September 9, 2023
For rookies across the league, their first taste of pro football has arrived.
While the 2023 NFL Draft seems like a lifetime ago, the talent pool of first-year athletes set to make their debut this week is enticing.
Much of the national spotlight will remain on the quarterbacks and first-round picks as a whole, but zeroing in on players that have slid under the radar has showcased athletes that should have the opportunity to make an impact early in their NFL career.
For all 32 clubs, production will come from unlikely sources. Some prove to become draft steals, some enjoy sporadic flashes of success. Here's a few rookies to become familiar with as we head into Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers Edge Nick Herbig
One of the more enjoyable film studies during the pre-draft process, Herbig has all the tools in the bag to succeed quickly at the NFL level.
Alex Highsmith continues to improve, and T.J. Watt is, well, T.J. Watt. But Herbig provides juice both as a pocket pusher, and in coverage is someone whose versatility should be deployed right away. Opinions were mixed towards his future on the edge with a frame near 240 pounds, but the flexibility and explosion shown this summer showcases a talent that could drastically outplay his fourth-round draft slot.
Learning under a former Badger in Watt will only help, and serving as a 'DPR' (designated pass-rusher) early in 2023 could set the stage for him to create chaos in the pocket early and often.
New England Patriots WR Demario Douglas
Nicknamed 'Pop', the former Liberty Flame is expected to make a ton of such type plays this fall.
Dominant in training camp where his short-area quickness and explosiveness in and out of breaks allows him to consistently create separation, he was nothing short of spectacular during the summer months.
By no means is the Patriots receiving corps going to scare anyone in 2023, but having Douglas step up within the offensive structure, and potentially on special teams, will add depth to a talent-thin unit.
Under newly minted offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, expect Douglas to get work in the shallow areas in base 11 personnel (1 RB / 1 TE) and as a designated touch/field stretcher in 10 personnel (4 WRs).
New York Giants CB Tre Hawkins III
Improving the corner position was a priority for the Giants this offseason. Free agency, draft, any avenue was deemed appropriate to better the unit.
And while New York wasn't terrible on the backend last season in terms of yards allowed, its six interceptions ranked dead last in football. That's a mark to improve.
The team used their first-round pick on Deonte Banks out of Maryland, but it's been the sixth-round rookie from Old Dominion in Hawkins whose holstered headlines.
"Free agency, late pick, UDFA, high pick, it's all what you do when you are here. He's earned what he's got," head coach Brian Daboll said.
"He understands our defense and he will have his challenges throughout the year, but he's done a good job with what we are looking for in terms of his intelligence, his dependability and he's earned his role relative to what we are going to ask him to do."
Expected to start opposite of Banks against Dallas on Sunday night, the 6-foot-1 corner should be tested against the likes of Ceedee Lamb and the Cowboys' aerial attack.
Houston Texans WR Tank Dell
Versatile prospects who can do a bit of everything have become a must for each of the 32 franchises across football.
Enter Tank Dell.
Whether it's a post-corner against a bigger, more physical defender, or a simple tunnel screen where Dell's vision, explosiveness, and agility shine in the open field, there isn't a box he fails to check.
Whether he's aligned in the slot, out at X, or on occasion, in the backfield—where the threat of him getting the ball moves and slides defenses out of their base coverage—Dell is a nightmare to deal with. A talent that is able to consistently stack, out-leverage, and marionette defensive backs at the top of his route, Dell amassed over 2,600 yards with 29 touchdowns his last two seasons in school.
Expectations remain low for the Texans this fall, but if the preseason was any indication, he'll receive volume early from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Las Vegas Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson... welcome to life in the AFC West, Jakorian Bennett.
Slated to start opposite of the veteran Marcus Peters, Bennett's experience in the Big Ten will only help in his adjusting to life on the perimeter at the pro level. A dynamic athlete that ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any combine participant, he's much more than just a linear athlete.
A physical cover man that has experience in both man and zone, he's not afraid to stick his face in the mud against the run and won't hesitate to make a tackle on special teams, as well.
A fourth-round pick this spring, Bennett didn't allow a touchdown on 54 targets against him last fall.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne remains the bell-cow in Duval County, but it's Bigsby who'll be sitting closely in his rearview mirror to take over starting duties.
A blend of strength and explosiveness, Bigsby was electric as an Auburn Tiger totaling over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns his final two seasons in the SEC.
His 4.56 40 won't blow any "Underwear Olympics" truthers out of the water, but game speed is different, and Bigsby should become a heck of a compliment to Etienne in 2023.
It's not easy to find athletes that can run through, around, and over defenders, but Bigsby touts a skillset that deserves a spotlight as Jacksonville looks to repeat as AFC South champs.
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark
Rebuild's usually aren't pretty. For Arizona, it may get ugly this fall.
With changes in abundance and transactions tailored towards the campaigns to come, opportunities have arisen for rookies like Clark to not only earn snaps, but start from Week 1.
A matchup on the road against Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson of the Commanders won't be easy pickings, but with zero expectations comes with little to lose.
A sixth-round pick of general manager Monti Ossenfort, the former Louisville Cardinal plays with a high level of instincts that consistently put him in a spot to make plays on the football.
He totaled five INTs and 18 PBUs his final three seasons in college—totals he hopes translates to the game's highest level.
Green Bay Packers CB Carrington Valentine
Green Bay has found itself with a logjam of talent at corner, but it's a good problem worth sorting out for any club in football.
You can never have enough defenders that understand how to cover. For Valentine, while a 10,000-foot view showcases names in Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes (PUP) and Keisean Nixon in front of him on a depth chart, film doesn't lie.
A seventh-round selection out of Kentucky, Valentine was excellent in his three preseason contests. Six catches allowed on 15 targets (40%), an interception, and his four passes defensed led all rookies during exhibition play.
Alexander, Douglas and Nixon look slated to start against the Chicago Bears this week, but teams live in nickel packages meaning Valentine should earn a healthy amount of snaps early in his Packers career.
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
It's Cooper Kupp and who else for the Rams? Van Jefferson? Ben Skowronek? Tutu Atwell? You get my point.
An oily route-runner that understands the fine optics that go into creating separation, Nacua's sure set of hands should quickly become a popular target for Matthew Stafford.
He's not a hurculean athlete nor will he take a designated touch 75 yards to pay dirt, but I wouldn't be surprised if he consistently trumps the 500-yard mark each and every year he's within Sean McVay's system.
With Kupp out to open the season against the Seahawks, expect Nacua to become a focal point through the air for more than just Week 1.
Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams
Tremaine Edmunds is no longer in Buffalo, and I'm intrigued to see Williams learn under fire alongside Matt Milano and an experienced Bills defense.
He's physical, athletic and powerful when working through linemen in the run, and someone I expect to improve in coverage as he earns more snaps under his belt. Milano remains one of the league's top second-level defenders, but the rapid improvement of Williams to play on his hip will raise the ceiling of the entire defense.
Aaron Rodgers presents a tough welcome present for the rookie from Tulane, but working up to speed quick will pave the way for his snap volume early on.