Overlooked NFL Rookies Who Will Exceed Expectations in Week 1

0 of 10

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

For rookies across the league, their first taste of pro football has arrived.

While the 2023 NFL Draft seems like a lifetime ago, the talent pool of first-year athletes set to make their debut this week is enticing.

Much of the national spotlight will remain on the quarterbacks and first-round picks as a whole, but zeroing in on players that have slid under the radar has showcased athletes that should have the opportunity to make an impact early in their NFL career.

For all 32 clubs, production will come from unlikely sources. Some prove to become draft steals, some enjoy sporadic flashes of success. Here's a few rookies to become familiar with as we head into Week 1.