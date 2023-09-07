US Open Tennis 2023: Top Storylines to Watch in Women's Semifinals

0 of 2

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Half of the women's singles semifinalists at the 2023 US Open are Americans.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are one win each away from facing each other in an all-American final on Saturday.

Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka, two players who have multiple Grand Slam semifinal appearances in the last three years, will oppose the pair of American women on Thursday.

Gauff takes on Muchova for the second time in her career. The sixth-seeded American won the only head-to-head battle against the No. 10 seed.

Keys and Sabalenka will face off for the fourth time in their careers and for the second consecutive major tournament.

Sabalenka may be viewed by some as the favorite to win the event, but she may have to beat two Americans to do so.