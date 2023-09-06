NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Could Announce New Contract 'Very Soon'

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

A lucrative long-term deal between the Minnesota Vikings and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is inevitable, and it looks like that may be announced "very soon."



Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the latest news:

"Two weeks ago, when I was in Minnesota, I asked Justin Jefferson about the status of his deal. He had no updates for me, saying he, 'doesn't like to discuss his business.' Fair. However, he did say it with a huge smile, probably because he knows this team has been motivated to get it done.

"Jefferson has practiced all of training camp, trusting the team will give him a contract that could make him the highest-paid non-QB player in the league. (I'm sure Bosa and Jones also hope to take the title.) Good news for Kirk Cousins, I learned there are no concerns that if a deal isn't reached Jefferson would miss games. Based on my conversations, this is looking to be a contract that will be announced (and celebrated) very soon."

Last year's NFL Offensive Player of the Year has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons, amassing 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. The ex-LSU star led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards last year.

He's arguably the most valuable non-quarterback on the offensive side of the ball, so there's no question the Vikings would look to get something done and keep Jefferson around long term.

Jefferson would assuredly reset the wide receiver market with his new deal. Per Over the Cap, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams has the most lucrative contract ($140 million total), while the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill commands the most per year ($30 million). Jefferson deserves to clear both of those figures given his status as the NFL's best wideout.

For now, Jefferson remains on his rookie deal, which runs through the 2024 season. He and the Vikings will begin the 2023 campaign on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.