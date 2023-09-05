WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 5

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

On the September 5 episode of NXT, live from the WWE Performance Center, one championship would be on the line while future challengers would be determined.



Kiana James defeated the impressive field of Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport and Gigi Dolin to earn her first one-on-one NXT Women's Championship opportunity this week. Could she end the hot streak of champion Tiffany Stratton?



Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee have both laid claim to the title of No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship, but only one could earn it. What role would "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio play as the special guest referee for this battle?



Von Wagner faced the biggest challenge of his career, fighting Bron Breakker in what was certain to be a chaotic No Disqualification match. Could the big man make good on his promise to put the former NXT champion through a table?



Tyler Bate looked for revenge against Dabba-Kato. He needed to get past this rival before he could fully focus on the Global Heritage Invitational. In that tournament on this show, Butch would face Axiom.



Carmelo Hayes went to Shawn Michaels' office last week to clear up the asterisk on his record. What did he propose? Would Ilja Dragunov get his wish following his match this week against Oro Mensah?



This show had a chance to truly set the stage for NXT's fall season.

