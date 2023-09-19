Every NBA Team's Highest-Ceiling Prospect

1 of 30

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Hawks made a pretty big mistake last offseason when they traded away Kevin Huerter, but that trade opened up minutes for AJ Griffin. Even though he was the third-youngest player in the NBA—Griffin turned 20 in August—he found his way into the rotation for the Hawks.

Griffin averaged 19.5 minutes, scoring 8.9 points a game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.0 percent from three. He had two game-winners last season, one off a lob from Trae Young in transition and the other from a spectacular spinning shot off a sideline out-of-bounds play.

The offense from Griffin is great, but the most important trait is that he can help an Atlanta team that simply was bad defensively. With him on the court, the Hawks' defensive rating was 3.5 points better than it was when he was off.

The challenge for the Hawks will be trying to find more minutes for Griffin, assuming good health for everyone on the roster. If Griffin does continue to improve, though, it could put the front office in a good position to look to move some of the older, more expensive players that are playing ahead of him.

We went with Griffin over another young prospect in Onyeka Okongwu. We easily could have gone with him. He plays a larger role as the backup to Clint Capela and has had a major impact. We went with Griffin for two reasons.