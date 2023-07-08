Haynes: Zion Williamson Could Be Available for Trade for 'The Right Package'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Although he made it through draft season without being traded, New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson isn't out of the clear just yet.

While appearing on an NBA Summer League broadcast Friday night, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Williamson could still be dealt if it is to the right situation and for a good enough package.

"Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had," Haynes said.

Williamson was the subject of a number of trade rumors ahead of last month's NBA draft, but that speculation was ultimately shut down.

In the lead up to the draft it was reported that the Pelicans were looking to trade up in the order and secure one of the top-three selections so that they could take Scoot Henderson and get their point guard of the future.

Williamson was floated as potential trade chip before the speculation was shot down.

An All-Star when he's been on the floor, Williamson has been the Pelicans' franchise player ever since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's been selected to two All-Star games in his four-year career.

However, the bigger issue is that the former Duke star hasn't been able to stay healthy for the majority of his time in the league. He's only started more than 29 games once in his career and missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campagin.

But the one time that he played the majority of the season—competing in 61 games in the 2020-21 season—Williamson was sensational. He averaged a career-high 27 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.

Williamson only played in 29 games last season after going down with a hamstring injury.

So, while it may be hard to move off of all that star power, the Pelicans might opt to try and cash in for the right price.