NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Won't Be Traded by Pelicans amid Hornets, Blazers Links

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly will not trade superstar forward Zion Williamson despite rumors and speculation implying that they are considering a deal.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony told Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast that there isn't a plan for the Pels to trade him to the Charlotte Hornets (who hold the No. 2 NBA draft pick this year) or the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3).

"I've been told New Orleans is not trading Zion," Givony said (h/t RealGM Wiretap). "And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three.

"They were the No. 1 team in the West last year when Zion went down with the injury. If he's healthy, which he rarely is, but when he's healthy, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA. So I don't see it happening. That was pretty much shut down to me as a possibility of Zion to Charlotte."

Lowe then asked about the possibility of a Williamson trade to Portland, and Givony provided this response: "Or Portland. They haven't even spoken with Portland. I think New Orleans has made some calls, just to see what it would take to get to one, get to two, but I don't think it went past that."

Williamson was one of the most highly touted pro prospects in recent memory when he joined the Pels as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He's dominated when available, averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.0 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined Williamson for 194 of a possible 305 games. He only played 29 games in 2022-23 due to a hamstring injury.

Talk of the Pels considering dealing the 22-year-old for a top-three pick emerged this offseason.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the following earlier this week, noting the team's interest in NBA G League Ignite guard and top-three prospect Scoot Henderson.

"I heard this week from one well-placed observer who is convinced that the Pelicans would indeed consider dealing Williamson away if it meant they could draft Henderson, pointing to a rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson's ongoing availability issues and overall approach," Stein wrote.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up! that the Pels want to move into the top five from the No. 14 spot for an elite talent (with Henderson mentioned specifically), and that people are speculating New Orleans could make Williamson available to do so.

The Duke product has just finished the first year of a five-season, $194.3 million contract.

We'll soon find out if there's any teeth to the Williamson rumors or whether they fail to come to fruition, but Thursday is a day to watch regardless with the NBA draft looming.