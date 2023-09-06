Best-Value NFL Futures to Lock in Before 2023 Kickoff

0 of 8

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season will officially kick off on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.



This means that we're entering the final day in which all teams are undefeated. For those looking to make a few wagers, now is the perfect time to maximize value on NFL futures bets.



Below, you'll find some of our favorite picks for season-long wagers based on the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. We're focusing on value here, so while picking the Chiefs to repeat or Patrick Mahomes to win MVP might feel like "safe" bets, their odds aren't quite as alluring as those for a longer shots with a reasonable chance to win it all.



Bet NFL futures at DraftKings.