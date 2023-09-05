Mavs' Luka Dončić 'Really Taking Care of His Body,' Slovenia Teammate Mike Tobey Says

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

It appears that Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić could take another step forward in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The four-time All-Star is currently playing for Slovenia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup and has helped the team go 4-1 thus far in the tournament. He is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists through the five games and has made a strong impression with his teammates, including center Mike Tobey.

Tobey said that the star guard has gotten serious about his nutrition and looks rested and recharged.

"I'd say I feel he's a little bit more rested," Tobey said, per Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net. "He looks fresh and in shape, he's really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he's in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused."

Tobey also said that Dončić's excellence has been felt and is a key reason why the team has some title hopes.

"Obviously, Luka is amazing," Tobey said, per Milanti. "He's been carrying us the whole time, he's been phenomenal, as he always is. He's a huge focus point for a lot of teams, it happens when you're one of the best players in the world."

It's hard to imagine Dončić on another level as he has already been sensational in the NBA. He has improved statistically in every season and averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and eight assists in 66 games in 2022-23.

His team, the Dallas Mavericks, were less impressive. The Mavericks went 38 and 44 and missed the playoffs. This comes just a season after reaching the Western Conference Finals and appearing to be a contender.

Still, Dončić is joined by eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and the hope is that the two can help the team reach its previous heights this upcoming season and beyond.

Fans can get a sneak peak at a rested Dončić when he and Slovenia take on Canada Wednesday in the quarterfinals at 8:30 A.M. ET.