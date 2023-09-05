Tom Brady on Broadcasting Future: 'Get to See Football from a Different Perspective'

Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Tom Brady is ready for the next chapter of his football life.

"I was very blessed to play for as long as I did, and I loved it," the all-time great said on his Let's Go! podcast on Monday (3:15 mark). "Now I get to see other guys do it, and I also get to see football from a different perspective. I'll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career. I'll need a lot of help from a lot of different people."

Brady played 23 seasons for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and amassed the greatest resume in NFL history.

He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time league MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler who has the most passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) in NFL history.

Yet he retired this offseason and now has a media career to look forward to in 2024.

He told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd in February that he will start broadcasting for Fox after the 2023 campaign. While that may fuel comeback rumors—especially since his retirement this offseason was the second time he said he was walking away—he sounded like someone who is excited to watch football "from a different perspective" this season.

Brady will be broadcasting NFL games next year, but he made his Fox debut on Saturday during an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff ahead of the day's college football games.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him make such appearances in 2023 even if he isn't officially starting until 2024. After all, Fox signed him to a head-turning 10-year, $375 million deal and will surely want him to make different cameos on its network.

For now, the future Hall of Famer is focused on learning what he needs to for his new role during an interim year in between his playing and broadcasting careers.