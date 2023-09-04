US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Sunday

2 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is one step closer to potentially capturing a fourth U.S. Open title.

Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018, advanced to the quarterfinal with a straight-sets victory (6-2, 7-5, 6-4) over Borna Gojo. Although Gojo didn't manage to win a set, he did make Djokovic work for the win.

Djokovic was not the only one to advance on this day, however. Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz all won quarterfinal matchups to advance in the tournament.

Shelton's victory was the biggest surprise as he beat No. 14 Tommy Paul. The match was a grind, with Shelton taking the first two sets, Paul battling back in the fourth and Shelton responding with a win in a hard-fought fourth set to take the victory. He also hit the hardest serve of the tournament thus far with a 149 mph blast.

Fritz survived a difficult first set that reached a tiebreak to eventually advance in straight sets while Tiafoe cruised in his matchup. The victories all come on the same side of the bracket and Tiafoe and Shelton will now look toward a matchup against each other for a berth in the semi-finals.

While this looks promising for the U.S. to advance to the tournament final, there is a massive obstacle that stands in the way. Djokovic will face Fritz in the quarterfinal and exists as a looming threat to keep the American major drought running.