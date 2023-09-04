US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from SundaySeptember 4, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Sunday
It was a day full of potential for American players at the US Open.
Sunday's action had four Americans battling for spots on the men's side while Coco Gauff was facing a tough test to reach that mark on the women's side.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Novak Djokovic—a three-time US Open champion—was also in action and had a difficult matchup against Borna Gojo.
Here's how the day's action in Flushing went.
Sunday Results
Men's Singles
Ben Shelton def. No. 14 Tommy Paul, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
No. 10 Frances Tiafoe def. Rinky Hijikata, 6-4. 6-1, 6-4
No. 9 Taylor Fritz def. Dominic Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Borna Gojo, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4
Women's Singles
No. 30 Sorana Cirstea def. No. 15 Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 6-3
No. 10 Karolina Muchova def. Xinyu Wang, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
No. 6 Coco Gauff def. Caroline Wozniacki, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Novak Djokovic Headlines Sunday's Winners
Novak Djokovic is one step closer to potentially capturing a fourth U.S. Open title.
Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018, advanced to the quarterfinal with a straight-sets victory (6-2, 7-5, 6-4) over Borna Gojo. Although Gojo didn't manage to win a set, he did make Djokovic work for the win.
Djokovic was not the only one to advance on this day, however. Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz all won quarterfinal matchups to advance in the tournament.
Shelton's victory was the biggest surprise as he beat No. 14 Tommy Paul. The match was a grind, with Shelton taking the first two sets, Paul battling back in the fourth and Shelton responding with a win in a hard-fought fourth set to take the victory. He also hit the hardest serve of the tournament thus far with a 149 mph blast.
Fritz survived a difficult first set that reached a tiebreak to eventually advance in straight sets while Tiafoe cruised in his matchup. The victories all come on the same side of the bracket and Tiafoe and Shelton will now look toward a matchup against each other for a berth in the semi-finals.
While this looks promising for the U.S. to advance to the tournament final, there is a massive obstacle that stands in the way. Djokovic will face Fritz in the quarterfinal and exists as a looming threat to keep the American major drought running.
Coco Gauff Clinches Ticket to Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff had a difficult test in the Round of 16 but the No. 6 seed was up to the challenge.
She had to face former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday and the Danish star put up a fight. Gauff won the opening set but Wozniacki matched her in the follow-up. This set up the decisive final set and Gauff was able to lock it down and take the victory.
This advanced her to the quarterfinal of the tournament for the second straight year and that put her in some elite company in American history.
The quarterfinal is where she bowed out last year so she has a chance to set a personal record in Flushing. This is easier said than done, however, as she awaits the winner of No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko.