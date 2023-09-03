X

    Baylor Called Out by Fans for Shocking Upset Loss to Texas State in Season Opener

    Jack MurraySeptember 3, 2023

    FILE - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Sept. 18 2021. Baylor opens their season at home against Texas State on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
    AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File

    Don't call it an upset

    The Texas State Bobcats came into Waco, Texas to face the Baylor Bears and were not courteous guests, defeating the Power-Five opponent 43-31.

    Baylor Football @BUFootball

    Final<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PersonOverPlayer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PersonOverPlayer</a> <a href="https://t.co/WMUwPwpcDY">pic.twitter.com/WMUwPwpcDY</a>

    Texas State Bobcats @TxStateBobcats

    BEAT. THE. BEARS.🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/TXSTATEFOOTBALL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TXSTATEFOOTBALL</a> takes down Baylor with a score of 42-31.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeBackTexas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeBackTexas</a> <a href="https://t.co/MJvHjSdaIf">pic.twitter.com/MJvHjSdaIf</a>

    The Bobcats offensive outburst saw quarterback T.J. Finley go 22-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Joey Hobert make six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. One of his catches stood out as an early catch of the year candidate.

    Texas State Football @TXSTATEFOOTBALL

    They call him Joe Dirt because he runs dirty routes - and makes dirty catches<br><br>👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/joey_hobert12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joey_hobert12</a> <br><br>📺 ESPN+<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EatEmUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EatEmUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeBackTexas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeBackTexas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCTop10?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCTop10</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcXt7vaD0x">pic.twitter.com/CcXt7vaD0x</a>

    The victory is a reversal of fortune for the Bobcats who have had a rough go of it since joining the FBS in 2012. The team has a 40-92 overall record at the FBS level and are 0-6 all-time against the Bears.

    Baylor came into the contest as heavy favorites, with a 97.6 percent win probability. Texas State had been outscored by 44 points in the previous two matchups against the Bears and collect the first win against a Power-Five opponent in program history.

    The stunning loss had fans on social media expressing disappointment in Baylor's performance, questioning head coach Dave Aranda's job security and celebrating Texas State for providing a quality upset this early.

    Tomás Clark @DonTomasClark

    No way Baylor is actually going to lose to Texas State right?

    West Texas is Best Texas 🌵🏴‍☠️⏳ @wreckemtime

    Live look at the Baylor football program. <a href="https://t.co/FEi080lULM">https://t.co/FEi080lULM</a>

    Jalen Reeves (He/Him) @JalenReeves_10

    Idk what the baylor is doing

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    Baylor Bettors watching their team being down by two-scores to Texas State. 😬<a href="https://t.co/yh9RYOCDgf">pic.twitter.com/yh9RYOCDgf</a>

    Garrett Ross @_GarrettRoss

    How's Baylor's O-line? <a href="https://t.co/xLQKwF5akA">pic.twitter.com/xLQKwF5akA</a>

    Sidelines - CFB @SSN_CollegeFB

    TJ Finley is playing at Texas State exactly how everyone expected him to at Auburn <a href="https://t.co/8HPYxidlBM">pic.twitter.com/8HPYxidlBM</a>

    Shelbie Warr '18 @shelbae_nichole

    Texas State beating Baylol would make my night so much better.

    Dywayne Nicely @DywayneNicely

    Dave Aranda will have a lot of explaining to do. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a>

    Josh Peterson @joshtweeterson

    Alright fine, I'll put the Texas State/Baylor game on the laptop.

    marsh @6BasedGodGod

    Baylor real life got blown out by TEXAS STATE at home lmfaooo this is actually sad

    Cameron Stuart @realcamstuart

    Historic win for Texas State.<br><br>Amidst how bad Baylor was today, you have to give the Cats credit. They smacked the Bears in the mouth right away and Baylor had no answer defensively the whole night.<br><br>Absolute nightmare for Dave Aranda's team.

    Derek Ryan @longhornderek

    Texas State is tearing Baylor apart. Lol. <br>42-24. Do it, <a href="https://twitter.com/Big12Conference?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Big12Conference</a>. Add Texas State to the conference, cowards.

    Tyler Morales @TylerMorales0

    Texas State has dominated Baylor

    Adam Luckett @AdamLuckettKSR

    Baylor is getting wrecked by Texas State.

    Sam Khan Jr. @skhanjr

    TJ Finley AGAIN. 26-yard TD pass to Joey Hobert.<br><br>That might just about do it in Waco.<br><br>Texas State 42, Baylor 24 with 13:52 to go.<br><br>Bobcats have a whopping 447 yards tonight. Finley 22-of-30 for 298 yards and 3 TD

    string @propjoesays

    the story might be baylor but my goodness this is a NIGHT AND DAY difference for the texas state bobcats<a href="https://twitter.com/GJKinne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GJKinne</a> is the truth

    Jon Carr @joncarr06

    If we lose this game, this is the worst performance by a Baylor football game I've ever seen.<br><br>Even our 3-9 years... we beat Texas St. I'm trying not to over react, but are we gonna win a game this year???

    Kyle Umlang @kyleumlang

    Texas State has NEVER beaten a Power 5 opponent in the history of their football program and is leading Baylor 42-24 <a href="https://t.co/cYNL2wfwtg">pic.twitter.com/cYNL2wfwtg</a>

    Jim Dang @dangjim

    Major upset brewing... Baylor vs Texas State

    Keff Ciardello @Keff_C

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXST?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXST</a> fans rn. <a href="https://t.co/1933g9blVE">pic.twitter.com/1933g9blVE</a>

    David Ocamb @DavidOcamb

    As a fan of Baylor football from what I'm seeing on Twitter I'm SUPER happy I'm in Japan and not watching this game.

    benny @bensantibanez

    BAYLOR WHAT HAPPPPPEEEEENDDDD

    The Bobcats now have their marquee win of the season but now will shift focus towards a strong season in the Sun Belt Conference and trying to qualify for a Bowl Game for the first time in program history.

    The Bears, on the other hand, will look to rebound from the upset loss by playing spoilers themselves next week against defending Pac-12 champion Utah.