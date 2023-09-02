College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 1

0 of 5

AP Photo/LM Otero

If you hoped to ease into the inevitable frenzy of a new college football season with a quiet Week 1, Deion Sanders and Colorado quickly squashed that dream.

Welcome back to nonstop ridiculousness, my friends.

Coach Prime and his overhauled CU roster knocked off No. 17 TCU, the reigning national runner-up behind a spectacular offensive day. Star receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter also demanded a place in the Heisman Trophy conversation with an incredible game.

Meanwhile, two Group of Five programs upset a Power Five opponent, and three hot-seat coaches had a rough opener.

And that was simply the earliest window of Saturday's action.

Bleacher Report has monitored the entertaining slate and highlighted some of best and worst storylines of Week 1.