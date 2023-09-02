NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Cheatsheet, Rankings for Redraft Leagues

    Zach Buckley
September 2, 2023

      ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 24: Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren (30) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on August 24th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
      If you only digest a single piece of fantasy football advice ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL season, this is it: Know. Your. League. Settings.

      Those settings matter more than anything you'll find in your search. In fact, the settings are how you make sense of all you found, since your league particulars—league size, scoring format, position requirements, fantasy schedule—will go a long way toward shaping which players you should target and when.

      For instance, if you play in a dynasty league, you'll want to prioritize youth wherever you can, since a valuable like good contributor could spend the better part of a decade on your roster. If you're in a redraft league, though, nothing carries beyond this season, so all that matters is 2023 production.

      To help highlight the differences, we'll lay out rankings for both formats, then highlight our top dynasty league sleepers.

    Dynasty Top 30 Rankings

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts at the conclusion of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      11. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      21. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      22. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      24. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      25. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      26. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      27. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      29. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Redraft Top 30 PPR Rankings

      Football: Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp (10) in action, looks on vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood, CA 10/30/2022
      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      5. Cooper Kupp, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      21. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    Dynasty Sleepers

      KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 24: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) catches a pass during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO.
      Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      Moore, a 2022 second-rounder, didn't dent the stat sheet much as a rookie, managing just 22 receptions for 250 yards and failing to find the end zone. That's fine. JuJu Smith-Schuster's subtraction opened a ton of opportunities in this passing game, and Moore has as good a chance as anyone to pick up the slack.

      The Chiefs have high hopes for him, and he could be positioned to become a favorite of Patrick Mahomes. It's hard to think of more favorable setups for a fantasy wideout.

      Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      If you're playing the long game in fantasy, then consider making Spiller a part of your long-term plan. His 2023 outlook is murky—he seems likely to start the season third on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley—but Spiller will have chances to exponentially expand his role in this offense going forward.

      Ekeler is 28 and doesn't have the cleanest injury history. Kelley is solid but probably not spectacular. Spiller, who just turned 22, has the upside to carve a niche this season and grow into more down the road. He has vision to find holes and the quickness and elusiveness to scoot through them and into the second level. His ceiling is high—he's only five months older than Bijan Robinson—and he could spend this season taking a big step toward it.

      Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Warren is exactly the kind of player you should be targeting in dynasty leagues. He'll contribute to your team right now, and he could dramatically increase his output in the (near) future.

      He already made himself noted as a rookie in 2022, averaging 5.6 yards per touch and generally flashing more explosion than Najee Harris. The Steelers still leaned heavily on Harris and may continue to do so, but if he can't up his career 3.9 yards per carry, that can't last much longer. Not when Warren so obviously brings more electricity to this ground game.

      There is enough volume in this rushing attack to allow Harris and Warren to both be fantasy-relevant this season, but if (when?) the scales ever tip toward Warren, he could have league-winning potential.

