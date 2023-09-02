Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Cheatsheet, Rankings for Redraft Leagues

3 of 3

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs



Moore, a 2022 second-rounder, didn't dent the stat sheet much as a rookie, managing just 22 receptions for 250 yards and failing to find the end zone. That's fine. JuJu Smith-Schuster's subtraction opened a ton of opportunities in this passing game, and Moore has as good a chance as anyone to pick up the slack.



The Chiefs have high hopes for him, and he could be positioned to become a favorite of Patrick Mahomes. It's hard to think of more favorable setups for a fantasy wideout.



Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

If you're playing the long game in fantasy, then consider making Spiller a part of your long-term plan. His 2023 outlook is murky—he seems likely to start the season third on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley—but Spiller will have chances to exponentially expand his role in this offense going forward.



Ekeler is 28 and doesn't have the cleanest injury history. Kelley is solid but probably not spectacular. Spiller, who just turned 22, has the upside to carve a niche this season and grow into more down the road. He has vision to find holes and the quickness and elusiveness to scoot through them and into the second level. His ceiling is high—he's only five months older than Bijan Robinson—and he could spend this season taking a big step toward it.



Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers



Warren is exactly the kind of player you should be targeting in dynasty leagues. He'll contribute to your team right now, and he could dramatically increase his output in the (near) future.



He already made himself noted as a rookie in 2022, averaging 5.6 yards per touch and generally flashing more explosion than Najee Harris. The Steelers still leaned heavily on Harris and may continue to do so, but if he can't up his career 3.9 yards per carry, that can't last much longer. Not when Warren so obviously brings more electricity to this ground game.



There is enough volume in this rushing attack to allow Harris and Warren to both be fantasy-relevant this season, but if (when?) the scales ever tip toward Warren, he could have league-winning potential.

