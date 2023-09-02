Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Cheatsheet, Rankings for Redraft LeaguesSeptember 2, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Cheatsheet, Rankings for Redraft Leagues
If you only digest a single piece of fantasy football advice ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL season, this is it: Know. Your. League. Settings.
Those settings matter more than anything you'll find in your search. In fact, the settings are how you make sense of all you found, since your league particulars—league size, scoring format, position requirements, fantasy schedule—will go a long way toward shaping which players you should target and when.
For instance, if you play in a dynasty league, you'll want to prioritize youth wherever you can, since a valuable like good contributor could spend the better part of a decade on your roster. If you're in a redraft league, though, nothing carries beyond this season, so all that matters is 2023 production.
To help highlight the differences, we'll lay out rankings for both formats, then highlight our top dynasty league sleepers.
Dynasty Top 30 Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
11. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
21. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
22. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
24. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
25. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
26. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
27. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
28. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
29. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Redraft Top 30 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Cooper Kupp, RB, Los Angeles Rams
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
21. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Dynasty Sleepers
Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Moore, a 2022 second-rounder, didn't dent the stat sheet much as a rookie, managing just 22 receptions for 250 yards and failing to find the end zone. That's fine. JuJu Smith-Schuster's subtraction opened a ton of opportunities in this passing game, and Moore has as good a chance as anyone to pick up the slack.
The Chiefs have high hopes for him, and he could be positioned to become a favorite of Patrick Mahomes. It's hard to think of more favorable setups for a fantasy wideout.
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
If you're playing the long game in fantasy, then consider making Spiller a part of your long-term plan. His 2023 outlook is murky—he seems likely to start the season third on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley—but Spiller will have chances to exponentially expand his role in this offense going forward.
Ekeler is 28 and doesn't have the cleanest injury history. Kelley is solid but probably not spectacular. Spiller, who just turned 22, has the upside to carve a niche this season and grow into more down the road. He has vision to find holes and the quickness and elusiveness to scoot through them and into the second level. His ceiling is high—he's only five months older than Bijan Robinson—and he could spend this season taking a big step toward it.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren is exactly the kind of player you should be targeting in dynasty leagues. He'll contribute to your team right now, and he could dramatically increase his output in the (near) future.
He already made himself noted as a rookie in 2022, averaging 5.6 yards per touch and generally flashing more explosion than Najee Harris. The Steelers still leaned heavily on Harris and may continue to do so, but if he can't up his career 3.9 yards per carry, that can't last much longer. Not when Warren so obviously brings more electricity to this ground game.
There is enough volume in this rushing attack to allow Harris and Warren to both be fantasy-relevant this season, but if (when?) the scales ever tip toward Warren, he could have league-winning potential.