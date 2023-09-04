Ranking MLB's 20 Most Important Series Remaining Before 2023 Playoffs

0 of 13

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With only four weeks left until the start of Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason, the Rays and Orioles continue their tug-o'-war for AL East supremacy, the AL West has turned into a captivating three-horse race and the quest for the NL wild card spots has devolved into a full-fledged battle royale.

And as we begin the journey down the home stretch of the regular season, we've ranked the 20 most important series still to come.

Even with that many series on the list, we had to draw some tough lines in the sand to trim it down. Two teams you won't find anywhere on this list are the Boston Red Sox (5.5 GB for AL No. 6 seed) and the Miami Marlins (one of four teams tied for NL No. 6 seed).

Boston is just a little too far back to make the "most important series" cut, and Miami simply has a schedule devoid of games against the other four teams along the NL cutline—and is about to embark upon 13 consecutive games against the Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers and Braves that figures to knock them out of the running within the next two weeks. If the Marlins can tread water through that gauntlet, though, they have a three-game series against Milwaukee from Sept. 22-24 that would be huge.

To be clear, we're not throwing in the towel on either Boston or Miami, but there were plenty of other big-time series left to rank without including them.

Six other series just barely missing the cut: Tampa Bay @ Minnesota (Sept. 11-13), Minnesota @ Cincinnati (Sept. 18-20), Philadelphia @ Atlanta (Sept. 18-20), Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sept. 22-24), Chicago @ Atlanta (Sept. 26-28) and Tampa Bay @ Toronto (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). All of those series could be crucial for at least one, if not both teams. They just don't currently register as quite as big as our top 20.

Records and standings are current through the start of play Monday, Sept. 4.