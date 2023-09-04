NFL Player Awards Odds: Rookies of the Year, Offensive and Defensive POY, MVP

0 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Football may be a team sport, but five particular individual annual awards are a huge focal point for NFL players (whether they'll admit it or not), fans and—of course—bettors.

There's money to be made, folks.

On the brink of the start of the 2023 regular season, let's take a look at the dynamics associated with the odds for MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

You can bet NFL futures at DraftKings.