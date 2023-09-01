Haynes: Harry Giles III, Nets Agree to Contract After Knicks, Warriors, Magic Rumors

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

After being out of the NBA for the past two seasons, Harry Giles III is joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Giles' agent, Daniel Hazan, told B/R's Chris Haynes the 25-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets.

The Duke alum worked out for a number of teams this offseason, including the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Haynes and Law Murray of The Athletic reported in July that Giles was among a group of players who held workouts for teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.

After Giles' workout in Las Vegas, he sat down with Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 to discuss his desire to play in the NBA again.

Giles' career has been derailed due to injuries going back to his lone season at Duke in 2016-17. He had knee surgery a few weeks before the start of the season and missed 11 games.

Coming out of Oak Hill Academy, 247Sports had Giles rated a 5-star recruit and No. 3 overall player in the country. Josh Jackson and Lonzo Ball were the only players ranked ahead of him.

After his freshman season, Giles declared for the NBA draft. He was the No. 20 overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, who traded his draft rights to the Sacramento Kings.

Giles appeared in 104 games for the Kings over two seasons before becoming a free agent. He signed with the Blazers in November 2020 and appeared in 38 games off the bench during the 2020-21 season.

The Los Angeles Clippers signed Giles to a non-guaranteed deal in September 2021. He was waived before the start of the season, but signed to their G League affiliate. Agua Caliente Clippers released him in January 2022 after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Giles has averaged 5.9 points on 51.1 percent shooting and 3.8 rebounds per game in his NBA career.

Brooklyn has Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney as its top three center options going into next season.

Even if Giles doesn't make the roster out of training camp and preseason, he could get a two-way contract to keep working his way back into game shape in the G League if the Nets want to keep him.