Patriots Rumors: Jalen Reagor to Sign Practice Squad Contract After Vikings Exit

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are adding some depth to their wide receiver room.

New England is signing former Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor to its practice squad following his release from Minnesota earlier this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots are slated to play the Eagles in Week 1 at Gillette Stadium and Reagor "will be a candidate to be promoted for the game," Schefter added.

The Patriots enter the 2023 campaign with a receiver room led by DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Demario Douglas, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and undrafted rookie Kayshon Boutte round out New England's wideout depth as Tyquan Thornton begins the season on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment.

Thornton injured his shoulder on a diving reception during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers during training camp earlier this month and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki also figure to be major targets for third-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Reagor joined the Vikings ahead of the 2022 campaign in a trade from the Eagles. He had a limited role in Minnesota last season, catching just eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown in 17 games.

The 24-year-old was behind the likes of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn on the depth chart and would have fallen further out of the picture in Minnesota this year with the drafting of former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Reagor, who was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2020 draft, also had a limited role in Philadelphia from 2020-21. He caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three scores in 28 games in that span.

While Reagor has been fairly limited through his first three seasons, he still figures to be a solid depth receiving option for the Patriots as they aim to bounce back from an 8-9 finish to the 2022 campaign.