Angels' Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Pursued by White Sox in MLB Free Agency, per Reinsdorf

MLB fans can definitively eliminate the Chicago White Sox from the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

During a press conference Thursday to confirm Chris Getz as the White Sox's new general manager, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf eliminated any pursuit of the Los Angeles Angels star before it can begin:

An introductory press conference can be a source of optimism and excitement. Thursday was an opportunity for Reinsdorf and Getz to lay out why the future is bright for a team that's fourth in the American League Central at 53-81.

Reinsdorf, however, did his best to throw a wet blanket on the proceedings.

The 87-year-old gave the impression he preferred an expedient solution over what might otherwise have been the best course of action.

Based on some of Reinsdorf's other comments, the fanbase shouldn't expect a new general manager to dramatically change how the organization is run.

His comments about Ohtani will reinforce what has been a common critique of the White Sox and their ownership in recent years. Whatever motivation Reinsdorf might have to chase another World Series title, it's overridden by his unwillingness to spend at the top end of the market.

Chicago is one of the biggest media markets in the United States, yet the White Sox have had a top-10 Opening Day payroll just once in the last decade. And even in that one outlier, Reinsdorf was unable to get out of his own way because he had already installed Tony La Russa as his manager, an experiment a lot of people correctly identified as a mistake from the moment it happened.

Most White Sox fans probably would've said the team was a long shot to sign Ohtani before Reinsdorf removed all doubt. But the fact he is giving up without even trying is symbolic of a larger issue.