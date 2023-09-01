Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex RankingsSeptember 1, 2023
The flex spot is secretly among the most valuable in fantasy football.
Barring injuries or some otherwise disastrous drafting, every roster in your league will have an impact player or two at the running back spots and a solid-or-better quarterback. So, if you can create a situation in which you manage to also have a difference-maker in your flex spot, that can be your path to the championship podium.
With opening kick of the 2023 NFL season fast approaching, we're focusing on the flex with a top-50 ranking and two wide receivers with sleeper potential.
Top 50 Flex Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
14. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
18. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
20. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
22. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
24. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
26. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
28. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
29. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
30. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
31. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
32. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
33. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
34. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
38. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. Alexander Mattison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
42. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
44. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
45. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
46. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
47. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
48. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
49. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Sleeper: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco's offense took on a ton of variations last season. The 49ers started three different quarterbacks, saw injuries shuffle a lot of their playmakers in and out of the lineup and essentially added a focal point midseason with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey.
And amid all of that turmoil, Brandon Aiyuk still found a way to author a breakout season.
He maybe wasn't jump-off-the-page great, but he hit a boatload of career-highs, including 78 receptions, 1,105 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Some might wonder whether that production will be his peak, but he's a former first-round pick who is entering his age-25 season. This might just be the beginning.
A healthy Brock Purdy gives the 49ers more stability under center, and this offense has enough firepower to allow Aiyuk to produce while keeping all the other playmakers fed, too.
Sleeper: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens paid a fortune to re-sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason, but that was far from the only investment they made in this passing game.
They hired new offensive quarterback Todd Monken away from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. They added three-time Pro Bowl honoree Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. And on draft night, they spent the No. 22 pick on Zay Flowers.
While all of those moves could be plenty relevant to this fantasy season, the Flowers' selection stands out as particularly significant. If Baltimore does, in fact, crank up the volume in this aerial attack, the rookie wideout could be a prime beneficiary, since he as good of a chance as anyone to lead this team in targets.
Flowers is, simply put, a playmaker. In four seasons at Boston College, he not only tallied 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 scores, he also handled 57 carries for another 345 yards and two touchdowns. He can make things happen both down the field and after the catch, and the Ravens would be wise to try fully tapping into his explosive potential.