Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The flex spot is secretly among the most valuable in fantasy football.



Barring injuries or some otherwise disastrous drafting, every roster in your league will have an impact player or two at the running back spots and a solid-or-better quarterback. So, if you can create a situation in which you manage to also have a difference-maker in your flex spot, that can be your path to the championship podium.



With opening kick of the 2023 NFL season fast approaching, we're focusing on the flex with a top-50 ranking and two wide receivers with sleeper potential.

