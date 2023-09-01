NFL

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 1, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

      The flex spot is secretly among the most valuable in fantasy football.

      Barring injuries or some otherwise disastrous drafting, every roster in your league will have an impact player or two at the running back spots and a solid-or-better quarterback. So, if you can create a situation in which you manage to also have a difference-maker in your flex spot, that can be your path to the championship podium.

      With opening kick of the 2023 NFL season fast approaching, we're focusing on the flex with a top-50 ranking and two wide receivers with sleeper potential.

    Top 50 Flex Rankings

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      12. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      14. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      18. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      20. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      22. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      24. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      26. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      28. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      29. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      30. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      31. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      32. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      33. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      34. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      38. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      41. Alexander Mattison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      42. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

      44. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      45. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

      46. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      47. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      48. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      49. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      50. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    Sleeper: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      San Francisco's offense took on a ton of variations last season. The 49ers started three different quarterbacks, saw injuries shuffle a lot of their playmakers in and out of the lineup and essentially added a focal point midseason with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey.

      And amid all of that turmoil, Brandon Aiyuk still found a way to author a breakout season.

      He maybe wasn't jump-off-the-page great, but he hit a boatload of career-highs, including 78 receptions, 1,105 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Some might wonder whether that production will be his peak, but he's a former first-round pick who is entering his age-25 season. This might just be the beginning.

      A healthy Brock Purdy gives the 49ers more stability under center, and this offense has enough firepower to allow Aiyuk to produce while keeping all the other playmakers fed, too.

    Sleeper: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      The Ravens paid a fortune to re-sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason, but that was far from the only investment they made in this passing game.

      They hired new offensive quarterback Todd Monken away from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. They added three-time Pro Bowl honoree Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. And on draft night, they spent the No. 22 pick on Zay Flowers.

      While all of those moves could be plenty relevant to this fantasy season, the Flowers' selection stands out as particularly significant. If Baltimore does, in fact, crank up the volume in this aerial attack, the rookie wideout could be a prime beneficiary, since he as good of a chance as anyone to lead this team in targets.

      Flowers is, simply put, a playmaker. In four seasons at Boston College, he not only tallied 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 scores, he also handled 57 carries for another 345 yards and two touchdowns. He can make things happen both down the field and after the catch, and the Ravens would be wise to try fully tapping into his explosive potential.

