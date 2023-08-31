Dolphins Rumors: Alec Ingold Agrees to 3-Year, $17.2M Contract Extension

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and fullback Alec Ingold have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $17.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The deal makes Ingold one of the highest-paid fullbacks in the NFL alongside San Francisco 49ers veteran Kyle Juszczyk.

Ingold began his career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He spent three seasons with the franchise, catching 28 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games.

The 27-year-old was set to be a restricted free agent after the 2021 season, but the Raiders declined to tender him and he went on to sign a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dolphins in March 2022.

Ingold had a solid 2022 campaign with the Fins, catching 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in 17 games, in addition to rushing for eight yards and one score on six carries. He was on the field for 40 percent of offensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Ingold will continue to be a good complement to running backs Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed in 2023 and should only continue to have a significant role in Mike McDaniel's offense.

The Dolphins enter 2023 aiming to improve upon a 9-8 finish to the 2022 campaign.