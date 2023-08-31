Fantasy Football 2023 Positional Rankings Cheatsheet and Top ADP Values

0 of 4

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The 2023 NFL season is nearly here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions next Thursday, and from there, the race to the postseason will be on.



It's obviously an exciting time to be a football fan, but it's a pivotal one for fantasy enthusiasts. Over the next several days, many season-long leagues will conduct their drafts. With so much roster and fantasy information to dissect, pre-draft preparation can become overwhelming.



We're here to help ease the process with a quick-reference cheat sheet for the top fantasy positions. We'll also dive into some potential value picks based on current average draft position (ADP).



All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

