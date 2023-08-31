Fantasy Football 2023 Positional Rankings Cheatsheet and Top ADP Values

Fantasy Football 2023 Positional Rankings Cheatsheet and Top ADP ValuesAugust 31, 2023
The 2023 NFL season is nearly here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions next Thursday, and from there, the race to the postseason will be on.
It's obviously an exciting time to be a football fan, but it's a pivotal one for fantasy enthusiasts. Over the next several days, many season-long leagues will conduct their drafts. With so much roster and fantasy information to dissect, pre-draft preparation can become overwhelming.
We're here to help ease the process with a quick-reference cheat sheet for the top fantasy positions. We'll also dive into some potential value picks based on current average draft position (ADP).
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Positional Cheat Sheet
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
12. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
14. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
6. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
16. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
17. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
18. Breece Hall, New York Jets
19. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
20. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
17. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
18. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
19. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears
20. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
5. Darren Waller, New York Giants
6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Evan Engram, Houston Texans
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
11. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP Value: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: 67
Second-year Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London isn't a true sleeper, as he's being valued in the 5th-6th-round range, according to FantasyPros. However, he's a tremendous value based on ADP.
As a rookie, London caught 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns. However, he might have had much higher production with a consistent quarterback under center instead of Marcus Mariota.
London was targeted 117 times, or 29.3 percent of Atlanta's total target. That's a ton of targets, considering the Falcons attempted the second-fewest passes in the NFL last season. If second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder can be an upgrade over Mariota, London could be set to explode.
"The sense after asking around is London will emerge as a true No. 1 receiver," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on August 11.
London has the potential to out-produce receivers valued mush higher. Last year's production shows that even with poor quarterback play and a run-heavy offense, he has a solid floor.
ADP Value: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
ADP: 75
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett seems to make regular appearances on lists of undervalued players. It's happening again this offseason, as he's trending as a seventh-round pick.
That's far too low for a wideout who had 84 receptions, 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games last season—not to mention, one who has topped 1,000 yards with no fewer than eight touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.
The addition of rookie slot receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba may have something to do with Lockett's lack of draft buzz, and the rookie may indeed steal a few targets from Lockett and DK Metcalf.
However, it's worth noting that Marquise Goodwin saw 42 targets in 2022, and Lockett still had 177. Even if Smith-Njigba sees 70 targets this season, there's a very good chance that Lockett still gets 100-plus targets and 70-plus receptions.
The floor is extremely high here, and Lockett should again be a quality WR2 in PPR leagues.
ADP Value: Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: 126
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is, admittedly, a bit of a boom-or-bust fantasy prospect. He's going to split time with Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and he's very PPR- and touchdown-dependent.
In Kansas City's offense, however, McKinnon is likely to get a whole lot of opportunities in the passing game and the red zone.
The speedy 31-year-old finished the 2022 season with 56 receptions on 71 targets, 803 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. He had eight games with fewer than three receptions, and in those games, he topped 50 scrimmage yards or found the end zone in four of them.
McKinnon remains the top receiving option in Kansas City's backfield, and he's a tremendous late-round prospect to target for bye-week flex duties.
Based on his current ADP, McKinnon should be available in the 10th-round range, and he's a great value there as a bench option and Pacheco handcuff.
*ADP from FantasyPros and current as of 8/30