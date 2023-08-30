US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from WednesdayAugust 30, 2023
Novak Djokovic's path to the 2023 US Open men's singles final got a lot easier after Wednesday afternoon's second-round results.
The No. 2 seed, who last won in New York in 2018, cruised to a straight-set victory of his own and saw Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated in five sets.
Djokovic, as expected, eased through his match, and he may have a few more easy matches ahead as he prepares for a potential championship match against top seed and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Tsitsipas was not as fortunate on the courts at the USTA National Tennis Center. The seventh-seeded Greek dropped a five-set result to 21-year-old Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.
Tsitsipas' loss was the second shocking result in the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Holger Rune, the No. 4 seed, did not make it out of the first round.
Iga Swiatek's path to the women's singles final is shaping up to be far more difficult than Djokovic's run.
Swiatek was one of four top-15 seeds to win in straight sets on Wednesday afternoon, and she is two wins away from potentially facing Coco Gauff for the fourth time in 2023.
Wednesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1
Dominic Stricker def. No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3
Benjamin Bonzi def. No. 28 Chris Eubanks, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7)
No. 32 Laslo Djere def. Hugo Gaston, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3
Women's Singles
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Daria Saville, 6-3, 6-4
No. 6 Coco Gauff def. Mirra Andreeva, 6-3, 6-2
No. 10 Karolina Muchova def. Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-3
No. 15 Belinda Bencic def. Yuriko Miyazaki, 6-3, 6-3
Zhu Lin def. No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-3
No. 30 Sorana Cirstea def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 6-4
No. 32 Elise Mertens def. Danielle Collins, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1
Stefanos Tsitsipas Upset, Novak Djokovic Cruises into 3rd Round
Tsitsipas' wretched career form in New York extended into Wednesday's second-round defeat.
The Greek appeared to have an edge against Stricker through three sets after he won a pair of tiebreaks.
However, the No. 7 seed failed to capitalize on his advantage and the Swiss qualifier found himself in the third round.
Tsitsipas now has a 5-6 career record at the US Open and he has never made it past the third round. He has at least two fourth-round appearances at the other three Grand Slams.
The losses suffered by Tsitsipas on Wednesday and Rune on Monday opened up the bottom half of the men's singles bracket, which was already viewed as the easier half.
Djokovic is even more of a clear favorite to advance to the final now that a pair of top-10 seeds have been eliminated.
The No. 2 seed turned in a flawless performance against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Djokovic won five of his six sets in New York by three or more games.
Taylor Fritz, the top seeded American man, is now set for a collision course with Djokovic for the quarterfinals.
Fritz, who plays Wednesday night, is the only top 25 seed left in his portion of the draw. Fellow Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul could also make deep runs in the bottom half with Tsitsipas and Rune out.
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff Surge into 3rd Round
Swiatek and Gauff are once again headed for a Grand Slam showdown.
The Nos. 1 and 6 seeds picked up their second victories of the tournament in straight sets on Wednesday afternoon.
Gauff needed 18 fewer minutes than the No. 1 seed to finish off her second-round victory. The American beat teenage phenom Mirra Andreeva, while Swiatek took down Daria Saville.
The two players have already faced each other three times in 2023. Swiatek won twice in straight sets, while Gauff was victorious in three sets a few weeks ago in Cincinnati.
Two more wins from each player would set up a must-watch quarterfinal next week.
Swiatek has one seeded player left in her portion of the draw, while Gauff has to face No. 32 Elise Mertens and one of Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Jennifer Brady or Magda Linette just to get to the top-seeded Pole.
The entire top half of the women's draw could have multiple must-see matches over the next few rounds.
No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova and No. 15 seed Belinda Bencic own two straight-set wins in New York. Elena Rybakina, the No. 4 seed, can add to her haul of two-set wins against Alja Tomljanovic on Wednesday night.