US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's path to the 2023 US Open men's singles final got a lot easier after Wednesday afternoon's second-round results.

The No. 2 seed, who last won in New York in 2018, cruised to a straight-set victory of his own and saw Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated in five sets.

Djokovic, as expected, eased through his match, and he may have a few more easy matches ahead as he prepares for a potential championship match against top seed and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas was not as fortunate on the courts at the USTA National Tennis Center. The seventh-seeded Greek dropped a five-set result to 21-year-old Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

Tsitsipas' loss was the second shocking result in the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Holger Rune, the No. 4 seed, did not make it out of the first round.

Iga Swiatek's path to the women's singles final is shaping up to be far more difficult than Djokovic's run.

Swiatek was one of four top-15 seeds to win in straight sets on Wednesday afternoon, and she is two wins away from potentially facing Coco Gauff for the fourth time in 2023.