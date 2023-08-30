Gilas Pilipinas vs. South Sudan: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The Philippines men's national basketball team won't be advancing to the next round of the FIBA World Cup, but the tournament's host country can still earn a bid to the Summer Olympics with its play in the classification round.



That run begins with a matchup against South Sudan on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET. The game can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, South Sudan is a three-point favorite. The over/under on the game is 170 points. South Sudan is a -148 moneyline favorite ($148 bet to win $100). Philippines is a +122 moneyline underdog ($100 bet to win $122).

Philippines fought hard in this year's tournament but ultimately went 0-3 in group play after losses to Dominican Republic (87-81), Angola (80-70) and Italy (90-83).

However, Gilas Pilipinas is still alive for the Olympics.

A full explanation of how this format works can be found via ESPN's Sid Ventura, but in sum: The top-performing Asian team from this year's tournament will advance to Paris this summer. None of the six Asian teams advanced to the second round of this year's FIBA World Cup, so all of them are still alive for an Olympic bid.

The win-loss records from group play carry over to the classification round. The tiebreaker is point differential.

Japan is the only Asian team with a victory after going 1-2 in group play. China, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon all went 0-3.

If Japan wins both of its games, then it will advance to the Olympics. Japan will play Cape Verde (1-2) and Venezuela (0-3).

The good news for Gilas Pilipinas is that it owns the top point differential at minus-23, so a pair of wins plus one Japanese loss could put them in position for the Olympics.

Philippines will finish out its FIBA World Cup run with a game against China on Saturday morning to end the classification round.