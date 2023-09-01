Latest Position-by-Position Player Rankings, September Edition

0 of 13

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?

That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.

The most recent version of our player rankings was published on Aug. 4, and with another month of baseball completed, there is plenty of shuffling to be done at each position.

The final month of the 2023 season is here, and as playoff and award races heat up across baseball, now is the perfect time to take a look at the leading contenders for this year's All-MLB team with a rundown of the best players at each position.

Let the debate begin.

Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.